No One Will Save You: Why does everyone hate Brynn?

Amid an invasion of the human race in a small town in No One Will Save You, there’s a shocking truth behind why everyone gives Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) dirty looks.

Brian Duffield’s sci-fi horror movie centers around Brynn being a homebody with no real social skills and limited interactions with others. To many, this seems not so out of the ordinary, especially for introverts.

The Hulu movie depicts her going back and forth between what dress she wants to wear and looking in the mirror practicing conversations under her breath.

Article continues after ad

The real question of the mystery is why Brynn is later seen saying hello to the townspeople at a funeral and them not reciprocating. She also hides behind a car when seeing the local sheriff and his wife. It’s also surprising when No One Will Save You makes clear that everyone in town hates Brynn and gives her the stink eye. But why? Here’s the startling answer. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Article continues after ad

Why does everyone hate Brynn in No One Will Save You?

It’s revealed during the aliens probing of Brynn’s mind in No One Will Save You is that she was alienated by the town due to her killing her friend Maude when they were kids.

Article continues after ad

Audiences may have picked up on a few clues about Brynn’s past. Mostly from her habit of writing letters to someone named Maude. In her letters, she explains how she wished Maude were there to taste her cooking. She also laments that she’ll never be able to forgive herself. It’s clear that Maude is dead when one scene shows Brynn at her tombstone.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

But why avoid the sheriff, and why does the town hate her? After the first alien attack, Brynn goes into town for help, and everyone in the background stares at her. At the station, she runs into the sheriff and his wife. In utter disgust, the wife spits on Brynn while the sheriff looks at her with absolute anger.

Article continues after ad

Hulu

By the end of the movie, audiences know why. A dive into Brynn’s subconscious and memories, she and Maude were best friends. Maude is also the Sheriff’s daughter. Reenactments of what happened reveal Maude and Brynn having a fight outside. Maude pushed Brynn to the ground and in return, Brynn grabbed a rock and struck Brynn. It ultimately resulted in her death.

Article continues after ad

It makes sense now why Brynn has no social skills. Having been alienated as a child because of the accidental murder, and losing her only friend, Brynn never developed those skills. Her mother likely kept her at home knowing what the townspeople think.

Article continues after ad

You can read more No One Will Save You content like our review here, and an explainer about the movie’s ending here.