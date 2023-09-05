New trailer for Hulu’s alien home invasion horror is pure nightmare fuel

Actor Kaitlyn Dever is in for the fight of her life as she stars in Hulu’s horror movie No One Will Save You, when aliens invade her home.

The movie by writer and filmmaker Brian Duffield has created a horror storyline that will make everyone fearful of aliens. This nonstop movie will take fright and scares to new levels and make any homebody triple-locking their doors and windows.

The first trailer for the movie was released today, September 5. The eery darkness and chaos cause chills up the spine. Brynn Adams’s (Dever) once peaceful existence is disturbed when an extraterrestrial race invades and is hellbent on a takeover. All the while, Brynn is forced to face her past as she fights to survive.

Duffield promises that the emotions audiences felt in the trailer are exactly what will be expected in the Hulu movie set to be released on September 22.

No One Will Save You director calls the movie “lean and mean”

The trailer for No One Will Save You opens with a haunting statistic of over 1.65 home invasions a year. But this time, the intruder is far from human. No One Will Save You will once again turn aliens into predators and have everyone fearful of their existence. Check it out below:

Snippets in the trailer reveal the aliens to be lanky, grey, disgusting, and even monstrous in size. Will Brynn be able to make it out alive? The people around her become almost possessed and zapped up by a bright light. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Duffield explained: “The trailer’s not far off from the movie. It is aggressive and tense, and there are moments of levity, but they’re few and far between. It’s a pretty lean and mean movie.”

He further explained the concept came from the idea of people’s ordinary lives and quiet bubbles being disrupted by this alien invasion. When it comes to the main character of Brynn, he explained: “So, it just felt to me a fun way to do that kind of alien invasion story, just putting it in a person with the least capability to survive and even surprises herself by her determination to survive. It’s a really fun juxtaposition.”

Fans may want to pay closer attention to the trailer for some hidden clues. “I would say one of the things that I’m really excited about the trailer is that, with some clever editing, it hides two of the big hooks or twists of the movie that audiences will realize very quickly into watching the movie. The other fun thing that the trailer does is that it gives a lot of glimpses of aliens,” said Duffield. No One Will Save You is not a hide-and-seek movie as Duffield promises it is “floor-to-ceiling with aliens.”

You can read more Hulu news in our hub here, and news about their current series like What We Do in the Shadows here, and our other horror coverage here.