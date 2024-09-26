You can watch Vince McMahon’s terrible No Holds Barred movie for free now

No Holds Barred, Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan’s infamously bad movie from the late ’80s, is available to stream for free on Tubi now (if you have nothing better to do).

The former WWE chief is back in the spotlight thanks to Netflix’s Mr. McMahon, a documentary exploring his rise and fall in the wrestling industry – including allegations of sexual trafficking and assault that saw him step down from the company.

However, that isn’t necessarily the focus of the docu-series, with the first half of the six-part series chronicling how McMahon established the WWE as an entertainment powerhouse through cutthroat tactics, extraordinary foresight, and controversy.

Article continues after ad

In his effort to capitalize on anything that could make money and prevent Hulk Hogan from pivoting to a Hollywood career, McMahon made him an offer: why not make a movie together?

The result was No Holds Barred, an action movie starring Hogan as Rip Thomas, a heavyweight wrestling champion who enters a violent feud with the chief of a rival TV network (admittedly, that is a simplification – for your sake, trust me).

Article continues after ad

It cost $8 million and grossed just $16 million at the box office. “Hogan promised me that if the movie lost money he was gonna return his salary. I guess the check is still in the mail,” McMahon joked after its release.

Article continues after ad

If its woeful performance in theaters wasn’t enough of a sign to stick to wrestling, its reviews sealed the movie’s fate. It has a 10% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a slightly better 34% audience rating.

“If No Holds Barred isn’t the worst movie in history, it is second to Howard the Duck,” one user tweeted. “Ah, No Holds Barred. When I look back it now, it is a terrible movie, but when I was a kid I probably watched it 19 or 20 times,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

You can watch No Holds Barred for free on Tubi, or feel free to check out other new movies you can stream this month. For more coverage of the documentary, we’ve broken down the five most shocking moments in Mr McMahon and why the WWE has been accused of promoting “racist trash.”