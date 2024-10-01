Netflix fans notice link to iconic sitcom in No Good Deed trailer

The No Good Deed teaser trailer has arrived, and the new Netflix series starring Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano may just share a link to a long-running sitcom.

At the helm is Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman, and you can expect the same level of deliciously dark comedy running throughout.

The story itself centers on three families competing to buy the same Los Angeles house, only to discover their dream home may actually be a nightmare.

Alongside Kudrow and Romano, No Good Deed boasts a stellar cast, including Abbi Jacobson, Poppy Liu, Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, and Denis Leary.

Its announcement has generated plenty of hype, but it’s also led to a discovery – the house in question looks like an exact replica of Cam and Mitch’s home Modern Family.

Taking to Reddit, one viewer wrote, “Looks just like Mitch & Cam’s House from Modern Family.”

“OMG I just posted that, okay I’m not crazy,” agreed another, while a third added, “It has to be that’s literally uncanny.”

A fourth said, “That’s Cam and Mitchell’s house from Modern Family isn’t it?”

There are plenty of similar comments under Netflix’s video, including one that reads, “Am I tripping or is that the house from Modern Family?”

Another person replied, “It’s the same exterior home, the inside is a set on a soundstage somewhere in LA.”

ABC This is Cam and Mitch’s house…

It’s undeniable that they look very similar, but there’s no news yet from the streaming service about where No Good Deed was filmed.

Others were quick to point out a few differences. “Definitely not the same,” said one. “Cam and Mitch’s house had a small balcony on the window on the far right.

“Also, the sidewalk is curved here, and the one at C&M’s house is straight.”

Another stated, “Mitchell and Cameron’s house looks similar, but it is not the same house.

“This house has steps from the sidewalk to the walkway. The house on Modern Family is a straight path from the sidewalk.”

Netflix … and this is the No Good Deed house

Now, it could be that the property has had some refurbishments. Or, it could just be that they are similar in style.

Whatever the case, there’s plenty of excitement about No Good Deed. “Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow, oh yeah I’m in,” said one.

A second wrote, “OMG such a great cast! I was a huge fan of Dead to me, so I hope this is gonna be as good as that one.”

No Good Deed drops on Netflix on December 12. Until then, be sure to check out the new TV shows coming to streaming this month, as well as the best binge-worthy series and where to watch them.