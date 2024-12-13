No Good Deed cast has an unexpected Legally Blonde reunion

The new Netflix series No Good Deed has a star-filled ensemble cast, including a reunion between two actors from the classic 00s rom-com, Legally Blonde.

With Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman at the helm, No Good Deed is a dark comedy revolving around couple Lydia and Paul’s sale of their LA home.

As multiple families vie for the hot property, buried secrets come to the fore, including the mystery of what happened to Lydia and Paul’s son, Jacob.

Since landing on the streaming service on December 12, No Good Deed has raced to second place on the Netflix top 10 chart thanks, in part, to its packed-out ensemble cast.

No Good Deed brings Legally Blonde stars together

Among the families hoping to bag the house are married couple JD Campbell and Margo, who are played by Legally Blonde stars Luke Wilson and Linda Cardellini.

Netflix Luke Wilson plays JD in No Good Deed

Think back to the 2001 rom-com classic, and you’ll remember Wilson played good guy Emmett Richmond, Elle’s (Reese Witherspoon) love interest and future husband.

Meanwhile, Cardellini portrayed Chutney Windham, the secret villain of Legally Blonde and the key to Elle’s success as a lawyer (thanks to her permed hair).

In a chat with ET for No Good Deed, Wilson and Cardellini celebrated their mini-reunion, which they swiftly followed by stating they know nothing about the potential Legally Blonde 3.

When asked if they’d be up for returning if the threequel goes ahead, Cardellini asked, “Is Chutney out of jail?” To which Wilson added, “I think we’d both be back.”

20th Century Fox Linda Cardellini famously played Chutney in Legally Blonde

In the Netflix show, the actors get to explore a new dynamic. Wilson’s JD is a struggling soap actor with a young teen daughter who will do anything to please his new wife, Margo.

Margo, on the other hand, is a cheat, a liar, and enjoys nothing more than spending JD’s money on designer clothes and handbags.

Legally Blonde is far from the only thing these actors are famous for. Wilson is best known for his appearance in numerous Wes Anderson classics including Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, and The Royal Tennenbaums. He’s also the younger brother of actors Andrew and Owen Wilson.

Cardellini played a leading role in Feldman’s other Netflix hit Dead to Me. Her additional acting credits include the Scooby-Doo live-action films, Freaks and Geeks, and portraying Laura Barton in the MCU.

Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano lead No Good Deed cast

One of the biggest names in the No Good Deed cast is Friends star Lisa Kudrow, who plays Lydia. The same goes for Ray Romano – best known for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond – as Paul.

You may also recognize the father-to-be Dennis. He’s portrayed by O-T Fagbenle, who played Lucas Bankole in The Handmaid’s Tale, Barack Obama in The First Lady, and Mason in the MCU.

Dennis’ wife Carla is played by Teyonah Parris, aka Monica Rambeau in the MCU. But this is far from her only major acting credit. You may also recognize Parris as Dawn Chambers from Mad Men.

Oh, you thought we were done? Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Dead Ringer’s Poppy Liu also make up the No Good Deed cast, taking on the roles of young couple and prospective house buyers Leslie and Sarah.

Denis Leary, who played George Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, joins as Paul’s criminal brother Mikey, while rising star Chloe East – who played one half of the ill-fated missionaries in Heretic – portrays Emily, Lydia and Paul’s daughter.

In a conversation with Blavity TV about her No Good Deed character, Kudrow described it as a “good challenge.”

Netflix Teyonah Parris and O-T Fagbenle as Carla and Dennis

“There are so many different tones with comedy. No matter how many times you’ve done a sitcom or a movie with comedy, the ones are different, so that’s always kind of the nerves when you’re starting something different,” the Phoebe Buffay star explained.

Romano added, “The difference is we still wanted it to be real and no tip over into cartoon-land and that’s a tricky thing, to have characters who could be considered over the top and broad but you still believe that this person could exist.”

Both actors agreed it was a lot of fun to shoot, with Romano stating, “The good thing about this show is every couple has a different story. Somebody’s going to be able to identify with it… it’s what attracted me to the script.”

No Good Deed is streaming on Netflix now. You can also check out our rundown of the best TV shows of 2024 and the most binge-worthy shows to watch now.