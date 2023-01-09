No Escape with Owen Wilson making Netflix viewers have “panic attacks”

Netflix viewers have been left having “legit panic attacks” after watching No Escape, a “wild, crazy” thriller with Owen Wilson that’s has earned a spot on the streaming platform’s Top 10 chart.

Owen Wilson is best known for his comedic roles in the likes of Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, Marley and Me, Night at the Museum, and last year’s Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez.

However, he’s not a stranger to the odd dramatic role now and then: he’s part of the MCU as Agent Mobius, first introduced in Loki and set to return in Deadpool 3; he took on the role of a soldier in 2001’s Behind Enemy Lines; and he’s enjoyed stints in horrors like The Haunting and Anaconda.

One of his most intense movies has gone down a storm on Netflix recently, and viewers have hailed it as “f*cking wild.”

Owen Wilson’s No Escape on Netflix is “crazy”

No Escape, released in 2015, follows Owen Wilson and Lake Bell’s family as they’re caught in a violent coup in Southeast Asia. They’re forced to run and remain hidden as Americans are executed on the streets.

Following the film’s addition to Netflix at the start of the month, it entered the chart, with viewers praising the movie as “the best movie [they’ve] seen all year.”

“If y’all haven’t seen No Escape on Netflix yet 10/10 had my heart in my ass the whole time, it was so good,” one tweeted.

“No Escape on Netflix had my anxiety on 10 the first 40 mins,” another wrote. “No Escape on Netflix was a 10/10!! Literally good from beginning to end. Had me nervous the whole time,” a third tweeted.

“No Escape on Netflix is so good, legit had a panic attack,” a fourth wrote. “This movie I’m watching on Netflix No Escape is scaring the sh*t out of me. It’s insane. I can’t remember the last time I had this level of anxiety while watching a movie,” a fifth tweeted.

Despite the recent positive reception, No Escape wasn’t received well by critics upon its initial release. It has a 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with some highlighting the movie’s alleged xenophobia and “retrograde worldview.”

No Escape is streaming on Netflix now.