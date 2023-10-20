Fan favorite Halloween movie returning to cinemas sparks infamous debate

Google The Nightmare Before Christmas and you’ll see a series of festive-themed emojis come up around it – but is the film a Christmas or Halloween movie?

First released in the US on October 29, 1993, the classic Tim Burton movie is now on track to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The film’s synopsis reads “Jack Skellington has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the ‘real world.’ When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life – he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To make the special occasion, the film is being re-released for a theatrical run, which has prompted fans to debate whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie once again.

Fans think The Nightmare Before Christmas isn’t a Halloween movie

It’s a debate that has been going on for years, but fans might now have drawn a collective conclusion – The Nightmare Before Christmas isn’t a Halloween movie.

Though the film is initially set in Halloweentown, Jack Skellington spends most of the movie’s duration acquainting himself with the charm of Christmastown, which seems to have swayed fan opinion.

Article continues after ad

“Is it a Halloween or Christmas movie? Could never quite tell…” one Twitter/X user asked, which prompted a mixed response from fans on social media.

Article continues after ad

While some suggested that The Nightmare Before Christmas could be both a festive and Halloween movie, a healthy majority argued that it is in fact a Christmas movie.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“That’s how you know Christmas is near,” one fan stated, with another agreeing: “I always like this movie around Christmas time puts me in the spirit.”

Article continues after ad

“So we’re doing Christmas in November right?” another queried, while another commented: “The Nightmare Before Christmas is not a Halloween movie. It’s a Christmas movie. I will die on this (spiral) hill.”

“It’s troubling how much I care that Nightmare Before Christmas is seen as a Christmas movie. I don’t even like it that much, but it’s important that people see films for their themes, not just aesthetics. The movie is about the meaning of Christmas. It’s a Christmas movie,” another fan concluded.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Back in 2015, both director Henry Selick and composer Danny Elfman disagreed, stating that they felt The Nightmare Before Christmas is truly a Halloween movie.

“It’s obviously about Christmas, but for me, it’s a Halloween movie,” Elfman weighed in while talking to USA Today, while Selick agreed during a public Q&A [via Entertainment Weekly].

The fans’ response seven years later? “He’s wrong,” one summed up in a tweet about Selick.

The Nightmare Before Christmas returns to theaters on October 20. For more of our horror and Halloween movie coverage, check out the below: