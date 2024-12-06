Nightbitch ending explained: Does Amy Adams actually turn into a dog?

Nightbitch stars Amy Adams as a struggling mother who believes she’s turning into a dog. But is the transformation real or in her head? Here’s how this very strange story concludes.

Based on the novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder – and co-written and directed by Marielle Heller – Nightbitch is a high-concept psychological live-action adaptation that’s underpinned by a rich vein of black comedy.

In Dexerto’s 3-star Nightbitch review, we wrote that it’s: “an engaging story, about an important subject, told in a way that manages to shock and surprise.”

The biggest of those surprises is Amy Adams’ character ‘Mother’ sprouting fur, growing a tail, and turning into a dog, to her horror. But all might not be what it seems in Nightbitch, so SPOILERS ahead…

Does Amy Adams turn into a dog in Nightbitch?

Yes, Mother turns into a dog onscreen. But it’s all in the character’s head, meaning in reality, she remains very much human.

Mother used to be an artist who worked at a gallery, but being a stay-at-home mom has made the character feel isolated, insignificant, and depressed. This isn’t helped by her husband (Scoot McNairy, who fails to hear or support her.

As the days blend into one, she nears her wit’s end. So when her toddler points and says “Momma fuzzy,” her brain sees fur rather than hair.

This continues as she becomes ever-more tired and frazzled, with Mother first believing her sense of smell is improving, then pulling a tail from the base of her back, and soon finding excess nipples all down her front.

The metamorphosis climaxes with Mother crawling around the garden on all fours, then turning into a very real dog. It’s all metaphor, however, with Mother giving into her fantasies and animalistic instincts when she can no longer face reality.

But a human can’t turn into an actual dog. And if the audience is in any doubt, Husband confirms it when he shares a shower with his wife and sees no tail, no fur, no fangs, and no additional nipples.

Nightbitch ending explained

Nightbitch ends with Mother and Husband getting back together after their brief separation, then go on to have a second child.

Searchlight Pictures

The ending of Nightbitch is all about Mother rediscovering and reconnecting with herself, then learning to love motherhood.

This begins by separating from her husband, who in turn looks after the baby, giving Mother some time alone. She uses this space to create art again, and starts pulling together an exhibition combining nature with motherhood through paintings and sculptures.

The show is a triumph, and results in Husband seeing the error of his ways, admitting “I didn’t get it,” and apologizing. This rekindles their love.

The penultimate scene sees Mother, Husband, and Son together in a tent in a forest, surrounded by nature, and finally at one with each other. Meaning everybody lives happily ever after.

The screen fades to black, and we hear panting, before seeing Mother in the throes of childbirth while Husband holds her hand. Meaning she hasn’t just accepted motherhood and come to terms with her new reality; rather she’s embraced it for a second time.

Mother has a baby – a daughter this time – and the screen again fades to black while the newborn cries over the end credits.

