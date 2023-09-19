Nicolas Cage haunts your dreams in new bonkers A24 trailer

Nicolas Cage’s new A24 film – Dream Scenario is a surreal comedy that sees the actor become an overnight celebrity as he is in everyone’s dream.

When one thinks of a Nicolas Cage film, they usually conjure up images of a map on the back of the Declaration of Independence or a vampire out for blood.

However, it seems like Cage is starting to lean into most of the absurdist humor genre as his new film with A24 is completely bonkers.

Dream Scenario is a departure from Cage’s typical type of work and allows him to flex his comedy acting chops.

Dream Scenario sees Cage haunting people’s dreams

The film, written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, marks Borgli’s first big feature after only indie credits to his name.

The film follows Paul Matthews, a “schlubby” professor who never made any notable accomplishments in his life. However, his life changes forever as he becomes an overnight celebrity after appearing in everyone’s dream.

Dream Scenario’s official trailer really drives the absurd humor point home as Cage’s professor is a meek, awkward man who is thrust into the limelight because he randomly appears in people’s dreams. He doesn’t do anything in the dreams at first, but his presence is still very unnerving.

In addition to Cage, Dream Scenario also stars Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Noah Centineo, and more. So far, the film has mostly positive reviews from critics and sports an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9. It is scheduled to be released by A24 on November 10, 2023.

