Nicholas Hoult received shocking Nosferatu gift from director Robert Eggers

Horror remake Nosferatu hits US screens on December 25, and in advance of the film’s festive release, star Nicholas Hoult has revealed that he received an x-rated gift from the movie’s director.

Written and directed by Robert Eggers, and starring the likes of Bill Skarsgard, Willem Defoe, Lily-Rose Depp, and Nicholas Hoult, Nosferatu is one of the most eagerly anticipated horror movies of the year.

We got an early sneak peak, and wrote in our Nosferatu review that it’s: “a movie that needs to be seen in the cinema. I have no idea how it’s going to fare on a streaming service or home release – I can’t imagine the artistry and sheer evil embedded in its frames translate on your living room TV. Watching ghostly shadows emerge in a pitch-black room surrounded by strangers is the born-again experience, and my God does it deliver.”

The movie hits US screens on Christmas Day, UK screens on New Year’s Day, and while doing promotional interviews for the flick, Nick Hoult had a shocking confession (that this time doesn’t involve rats).

Nicholas Hoult now owns Nosferatu’s penis

During an interview for Elle (see video above), Nicholas Hoult told co-star Lily-Rose Depp: “I have Court Orlok’s prosthetic penis framed at home. There’s a scene where Bill Skarsgard is slurping my blood, and Robert Eggers asked afterward, ‘How was that for you?’ And I said, ‘I could feel his prosthetic penis on my leg.’ And then, as a wrap gift, Rob got it framed, and he sent it to my house.”

When the penile present arrived, however, the frame had broken, so Hoult had to get it fixed.

“He kind of didn’t even blink the first time,” Hoult recalls of handing the penis over to the frame store employee. “Then, when I went back to pick it up, I think he’d clocked like how weird it was that I was framing potentially this vampire penis, and he was like, ‘Is this some kind of collector’s piece?’ And I was like, ‘Hm, you could say that.’”

We also spoke to Hoult about Nosferatu, and specifically why Count Orlok is more terrifying than Pennywise. While for more scary stuff, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time.