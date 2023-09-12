A forthcoming NFL game is to be played in the Toy Story universe, in real-time, using cutting-edge animation.

In perhaps the strangest news of the week, an American Football match being played in London in October, will also take place on the floor of Andy’s bedroom in the Toy Story movies. Effectively taking the game to infinity, and beyond.

The first Toy Story movie hit screens in 1995, and sent shock-waves through the film industry. The film’s use of computer-generated animation was transformative, and fundamentally changed the way movies were – and still are – made.

Now the franchise is helping to change the way sport if broadcast, by animating an NFL game, and placing it in the middle of the Toy Story universe, as those beloved character watch on.

NFL game to be played in Toy Story universe

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “ESPN+ and Disney+ will present a fully animated, real-time alternate telecast of the Oct. 1 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. The animated version will take place in Pixar’s Toy Story universe, on a field laid out on the floor of Andy’s room.”

The broadcast will be “re-creating every play in nearly real time with a big assist from player-tracking technology provided by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats and Beyond Sports.”

Disney is calling the historic broadcast: “Toy Story Funday Football,” and fans of the franchise will be able to see Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jesse, Rex, Forky, and the aliens cheering the teams on from the sidelines.

If that weren’t enough Toy Story goodness, daredevil Duke Caboom – from the fourth instalment – will perform a spectacular motorcycle jump during half-time.

According to THR: “The animated Jaguars-Falcons game will stream live at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT on Oct. 1 on ESPN+, Disney+ and NFL+. A replay will be available for a limited time on Disney+ and NFL+; 95 territories worldwide will be able to access the animated presentation either live or via replay.”

Commentary comes from Drew Carter, Booger McFarland and 12-year-old reporter Pepper Persley, with their own movements displayed through motion capture. While for those who prefer more traditional comms, Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge will call the main broadcast on ESPN+.

In the above trailer, a voiceover calls this “the first” Toy Story Funday Football, meaning this might not be the last we see of Woody and co pitch-side!

For more coverage of Disney movies and shows, head here, while for a recent update on Toy Story 5, click here.