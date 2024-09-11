Next viral popcorn buckets set for Halloween with “killer” Chucky & Pennywise tins

To celebrate the spooky season, new “killer” Chucky & Pennywise popcorn buckets are now up for grabs and and already in high demand.

The collectible popcorn tin trend is set to grow dramatically over Halloween. The spooky holiday season is the perfect setting for iconic horror franchises to release exclusive merch items as they typically do each year.

The popcorn tin craze has slowly but surely become a more popular collectible for moviegoers, largely thanks to the infamous Dune 2 “fleshlight” design that went viral at the beginning of 2024.

Since then, Deadpool & Wolverine and Alien: Romulus have followed suit, with Terrifier 3’s new collectible tin even available for pre-order before the film’s theatrical release.

It’s not just new releases that are getting their own unique collectible tins, either. The re-release of 2022’s The Batman was paired with a fully functioning Bat-Signal popcorn bucket. Now, two iconic horror franchises will also get new collectible tins to celebrate Halloween 2024.

Cinemark theatres have unveiled their new Chucky and Pennywise popcorn head tins, both iconic horror figures.

Chucky was first introduced to the big screen in the 1988 classic Child’s Play, which is considered to be one of the best horror movies of all time, and has since been featured in eight movies. As part of Cinemark’s Halloween celebrations, Bride of Chucky will also be back in theatres throughout October.

Pennywise the Clown is the main antagonist of beloved horror author Stephen King’s IT novel, which has since been adapted multiple times. First in 1990 and then again in 2017.

However, unlike the new Terrifier 3 tins, these exclusive Chucky and Pennywise collectibles will only be available in theatres and cannot be pre-ordered or purchased online.

“I absolutely need these! Chucky and Pennywise are my two favorite horror icons ever,” wrote one X user while other moviegoers are “begging” the theatres to make the buckets available for purchase online or, at the very least, list all the locations that will have them in stock.