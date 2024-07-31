Next Star Wars TV show after The Acolyte finally reveals release date

If you were eager for more Star Wars after The Acolyte, you’re in luck because Star Wars: Skeleton Crew finally has a release date.

Disney has been playing the cards for the upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew close to the vest, with little known about the upcoming series. That was until July 31, when a flurry of information – including a release date – finally hit the Internet.

In an exclusive with People, it was revealed that Skeleton Crew will finally be released to Disney+ on December 3. The show will consist of eight episodes, meaning this project will likely carry Star Wars into 2025.

Article continues after ad

Skeleton Crew has been one of the longer gestating Star Wars projects at Disney. The series was first announced at Star Wars Celebration 2022, but details have been incredibly scarce since then.

The series, which is set sometime after Return of the Jedi, follows a band of children who become stranded in the galaxy and must find their way back home. The series stars Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, a Force-sensitive individual, and will feature appearances from Jaleel White, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Skeleton Crew is the latest to explore the lucrative post-Return of the Jedi timeframe in Star Wars, following the lead of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. Speaking with People, Law teased the show would have “great references to old films and recent episodes and series.”

Skeleton Crew is the creation of Jon Watts, best known for his work on the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, and Christopher Ford. The series also brings Mandalorian producers Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni back as executive producers.

Article continues after ad

While you wait for Skeleton Crew’s December release, you can read about how many Star Wars movies there are, the meaning of BBY in Star Wars, and when Andor takes place.