“Disturbing” new Sarra Gilbert documentary leaves true crime fans “terrified”

Explore With Us has dropped another true crime documentary, one that explores the “terrifying” case of Sarra and Mari Gilbert. Warning: some may find this content distressing.

We’ve said it time again – streaming services offer up a plethora of new documentary content each month, but sometimes the best place to go for true crime is YouTube.

Although we have to wait for the next video from OG YouTuber JCS, Explore With Us is a great way to fill the void, offering deep dives into disturbing cases with unrivaled access and footage.

Just last week the channel shared a mini-doc on the OnlyFans killer, Courtney Clenney, while its Brian Cohee video has amassed more than 16 million views since landing in March.

Now, it’s turned attention to Sarra Gilbert, a woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. In July 2016, at age 27, Sarra stabbed her 52-year-old mother Mari Gilbert to death, telling officers that “voices” urged her to do it.

YouTube: Explore With Us Sarra was visited by the police five months before killing her mother

Five months prior to the murder, Explore With Us reveals that officers in Ulster County, New York, had already been called to Sarra’s house after she drowned her family’s puppy in the bathtub.

In police dashcam footage, an officer finds the puppy in a trash bag and asks Sarra why she lied, to which she says, “Because I’m evil.”

Two months after the incident, Mari posted her daughter’s bond, but three months after this she repaid her mother by killing her.

What makes the incident even more tragic is that it’s connected to an even bigger true crime case: the Gilgo Beach murders.

Mari’s daughter and Sarra’s sister Shannan Gilbert had gone missing in May 2010, aged 23. Her disappearance prompted a search, which led to the discovery of the remains of a string of victims believed to have been murdered by the Long Island serial killer.

Jersey City Police Shannan’s disappearance sparked the discovery of the Gilgo murders

Although Shannan’s body was found after officers uncovered four victims known as “The Gilgo Four,” the authorities suggested her death was due to accidental drowning.

But Mari had been working as an activist and murder victim advocate, pressuring police into taking the death of her daughter, who had been a sex worker, seriously.

Explore With Us’ new documentary, ‘When a Routine Welfare Check Ends Horrifically’, mostly focuses on what happened after the tragedy with Shannan, showing the aftermath of the brutal murder of Mari.

As well as earning more than 1.4 million views in one day, it’s received thousands of comments from true crime viewers who have been left disturbed by what they saw.

Speaking about Sarra, one person wrote, “The fact she has a child is terrifying, she needed to be in a facility.” Another said, “This case is so sad, and disturbing all at the same time.”

Others suggested the authorities should have stepped in sooner, with one writing, “She purposefully killed a puppy yet was let out of jail and not required to stay in a mental facility?! WTF?!”

A second commented, “Sadly, this lady is a prime example of why institutions need to be brought back. Had this woman been in a long-term facility, stabilized, and in a safe place, none of these incidents would have happened.”

YouTube: Explore With Us Mari advocated for Shannan

Many also pointed to the fact that the family had already been through the trauma of losing Shannan.

“This family suffered so much. They lost their sister, Shannan Gilbert, to the Long Island serial killer. And then this. What heartache,” said one.

Another added, “Her mother was a major reason why Gilgo Beach Killer received so much media attention.

“It saddens my heart that she lost one daughter to murder without knowing they would eventually find the serial killer who is currently on trial. And another daughter murdered her.

“She was a really strong person. I still cannot believe she was killed by her daughter.”

