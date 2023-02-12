New Transformers Rise of the Beasts trailer drops at Super Bowl

A new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh movie in the vehicular-shapeshifting franchise, is here.

Transformers (robots in disguise!) have been clunking, crashing, and exploding since 1984, whether it’s kids playing with the toys, the superb animated series, or Michael Bay’s eye-numbing blockbusters.

The live-action franchise kicked off in 2007, and it’s had peaks and troughs: the first film was joyous, and the fifth movie was an abomination, but they’re all glimmering achievements in VFX.

Five years after its last installment, Bumblebee, we’re finally getting another entry with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

New Transformers Rise of the Beasts trailer drops online

The official synopsis reads: “Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.”

It’s directed by Steven Caple Jr., who earlier helmed Creed II, and the movie acts as both a direct sequel to Bumblebee and the launchpad for a new trilogy.

In an earlier press release, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said: “We wanted to give the audience a lot of new. We have exhausted I would say the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons.

“How do we find a new set of villains and priorities, saving the world is left to the Autobots and in this case the Maximals. Part of the new news, if you’ve seen the other movies, you’re going to see villains you’ve never seen before and a lot of elements we’ve never done before.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is due for release on June 9, 2023. Find out more here.