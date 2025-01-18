New Stephen King adaptation from Longlegs director already the “best horror movie of 2025”

2025 may have only just begun, but there’s a new horror movie gem to look forward to, with Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey already earning its stars.

There are plenty of 2025 horror movies on the way, but for Stephen King enthusiasts, it’s a great year. Not only is there the upcoming adaptation of The Long Walk, a violent dystopian nightmare, but there’s also the action-packed Running Man movie.

But above all that, Osgood Perkins (who directed one of the most-anticipated movies of last year, Longlegs), is coming in with an adaptation of King’s short story, The Monkey.

Similarly to the original short story, The Monkey follows two brothers as they stumble across an old toy monkey in the attic that once belonged to their father. What follows becomes a chaotic tale of death and violence as people around them begin dying in horrific ways.

Stephen King’s The Monkey movie is getting huge praise

After an advance screening of Perkins’ new movie at Beyond Fest, first reviews are coming in hot and declaring The Monkey to be a winner. Many reviews are praising the impressive gore and brutal nature of the horror, while others are firmly cementing Perkins as one of the modern genre greats.

“The Monkey absolutely rules,” one X review said. “Savagely funny and savagely gory in equal measure, it’s a bloody good time that establishes Osgood Perkins as a horror master. You’ll be howling with laughter and covering your eyes in equal measure. I loved it.”

“Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey f**kin’ cooks,” said another. “It’s BANANAS! An outlandishly demented, coked-up ride. Slick, stylized & sadistic. Gnarly, gleefully fresh kills & thrills – a la Rube Goldberg machines/ Final Destination-inspired demises. Theo James’ deadpan delivery impresses.”

Dexerto’s own Jeff Ewing wrote, “Very genuinely, The Monkey was one of the funniest horror comedies I’ve seen in a long time. It’s clever, flawlessly timed, and the gore is absolutely f*cked up.”

Another review wrote, “We hit peak cinema with #TheMonkey! A f**ked up, sadistic, chaotic bloodbath of fun! A final destination like movie that has some of the most greatest kills I’ve ever seen. The creativity behind each kill is cleverly crafted and executed. Osgood blessed us with a masterpiece!”

“The Monkey is already the best horror movie of 2025,” one went so far as to say. “An S-Tier Stephen King adaptation and the best film by Osgood Perkins. See it with family.”

The Monkey will be released in theaters on February 21, 2025. Until then, check out our list of the most violent horror movies and find out what new movies are on streaming this month.