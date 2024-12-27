New Spider-Man 4 rumors should have everyone worried

Spider-Man fans must have been on Santa’s naughty list this year because there are concerning rumors about the Wallcrawler’s new movie.

According to the relatively trustworthy scooper (or as trustworthy as these people ever are) DanielRPK (via Reddit), the script for the upcoming Marvel movie, Spider-Man 4, just isn’t up to the standard set by No Way Home.

Marvel and Sony are now having the script rewritten in an attempt to not disappoint Spider-Man fans. So what’s the problem? Well, there are a couple of things.

Article continues after ad

Spider-Man 4 is facing rewrites

The first and most obvious issue is that, depending on the scale of the rewrite, Spider-Man 4 may face delays. It’s currently slated for a July 24, 2026 release. Could rewrites see that date shift?

Kevin Feige and his pals over at Marvel Studios are unlikely to want that date to move, considering the film’s set between their next two big Avengers tentpole movies, and Peter’s next adventure is thought to tie into the overarching multiverse story that Doomsday and Secret Wars are setting up.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A Spider-Man 4 delay then could mean Secret Wars has to be pushed back as well (such are the perils of an interconnected universe). To be honest, though, the idea of Spider-Man 4 being delayed isn’t what concerns me most. What worries me more is that it seems as though there’s no coherent view of what to do with Spider-Man at Marvel and Sony.

Marvel Studios

Instead, they’re just chasing whatever is popular with fans, which likely means more multiverse stuff and less focus on Tom Holland’s Wallcrawler. The idea that the film has to “top” No Way Home and the fact it’s being released between Doomsday and Secret Wars suggests it’s going to lean heavily on multiverse stuff, and to be honest, I hate multiverse stuff at this point.

Article continues after ad

Yes, it was cool to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield suit up and battle iconic Spider-Man villains again, but Marvel movies spent the last five years or so gorging audiences on cameos, easter eggs, and delicious nostalgia, and it’s too much.

Article continues after ad

Like a kid who’s realized why you can’t eat candy all day, every day, I need something a bit more nourishing, like Spider-Man 2 or Homecoming. Those Spider-Man movies told relatively stripped-back stories that focused on who Peter Parker is as a character, and they worked brilliantly.

Article continues after ad

So, can we not have some more of that? You can still have cameos and fan service in a story like that. I mean, how long have Spider-Man fans been demanding a Kingpin and Daredevil crossover? It’s a story so simple it writes itself!

Love Spider-Man and the MCU? Then, check out our list ranking of every Marvel movie. We’ve also got guides to all the new MCU films including Captain America 4, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic 4.