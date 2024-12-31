New Severance Season 2 image has raised “many questions” among suspicious fans

Severance Season 2 is fast approaching, but before the surrealist workplace drama clocks in for another shift, Ben Stiller has released a new image that has fans scratching their heads.

It’ll be three years since Mark and co. were last on screens when Season 2 arrives on January 17, and with a show as bizarre as this, Severance diehards are keeping their eyes peeled for any clues as to what’s coming.

In preparation for the TV show’s upcoming return, director Ben Stiller has posted a series of images online, mostly consisting of behind-the-scenes snaps.

But one image in particular has caught the attention of fans, and it could hint towards a darker turn in the latest season.

Ben Stiller teases Lumon crime scene in Severance S2

On December 28, Stiller posted an image to his Bluesky account showing the empty Microdata Refinement department. The desks are vacant, and there’s a bright strand of police tape cutting across the set.

Last time we saw Mark and his colleagues, they’d just activated the Overtime Contingency Protocol, allowing Mark, Helly, and Irving to awaken in the bodies of their Outies. They learn some shocking truths, all while Dylan stays behind to activate the switch.

The cliffhanger ending saw Milchick shut it all down, and with the image posted by Stiller teasing something terrible happening in the MDR office, fans are left completely perplexed as to what might happen next.

“I’m sure it’s no actual crime scene and this is to stop them from entering the area for some reason. I dunno, I just don’t believe anything Lumon does,” said one Reddit user.

“You may be right, but this raises a question: what happens if an employee goes postal and actually kills another employee? How does Lumon handle that kind of legal issue?” another asked.

Another echoed the same sentiment, writing, “Well we must wonder what happens to the new MDR team. My guess is on Mark going on a rampage and murdering them all.”

“This raises so many different questions,” a third wrote, while another added, “I love the discussion it provokes.. is it true is it just Lumon keeping them away.. I can’t wait for Season 2.”

