New season of incredible Apple TV spy series gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Despite not being out yet, Season 4 of the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses has debuted with an impressive 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Apple TV+ is known for having incredible pieces of TV that nobody watches and Slow Horses just so happens to be one of those shows.

The series follows a group of MI5 agents who, after seriously failing an assignment, are not fired but are instead condemned to a life of boring paperwork and abuse from their ruthless boss in the “Slow Horse” unit.

Slow Horses premiered in 2022 and has delivered a stellar season ever since. However, while their fourth season does not come out until September 4, it’s already received a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The praise from critics are rolling in as one wrote, “As impossible as it may sound, the new set of six episodes is the best yet.”

Another commented, “Season 4 of the best spy series on TV uncovers hidden agendas and poignant truths.”

And a third viewer promised, “For fans of the show, Season 4 won’t be a disappointment, pivoting to a new storyline that incorporates all the entertaining elements audiences have come to expect.”

The series has always been a critical darling as it was nominated for several major awards including Best Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys.

While the cast has featured A-listers like Kristin Scott Thomas and House of the Dragon‘s Olivia Cooke, it’s star Gary Oldman who continues to wow audiences.

“Slow Horses is so damn good, man,” one fan posted on X/Twitter. “I love how they told Gary Oldman to just play the dictionary definition of ‘curmudgeon’ and he was like ‘challenge accepted.'”

