New Ruby Franke true crime documentary leaves viewers “shocked” over one moment

A new true crime documentary has dropped with disturbing footage of the police investigation into the Ruby Franke case, leaving viewers “shocked” over one moment involving husband and father Kevin Franke.

Ruby was formerly known as a Mormon momfluencer who showcased her family life with her husband and six kids on the YouTube channel 8 Passengers. However, in 2023, her 12-year-old son Russel jumped out of a window and sought help from a neighbor.

When police arrived on the scene, they uncovered years of child abuse at the hands of both Ruby and her business associate and mentor, Jodi Hildebrant. In February 2024, both women were sentenced to up to 60 years behind bars for their crimes.

Although Hulu has a documentary series on the case premiering on February 27, before then, true crime channel Explore With Us has shared a one-hour doc detailing the investigation. Warning: some may find this content distressing.

Explore With Us drops new Ruby Franke documentary

Law and Crime Network

Titled ‘Boy Escapes From YouTuber’s House of Horrors’, the new documentary shows police cam footage of the rescue, as well as disturbing evidence of the abuse – including a honey and cayenne mixture allegedly used to dress the children’s wounds.

Following this, we’re shown Ruby and Jodi’s initial questioning by detectives after being detained. But it’s Ruby’s husband Kevin that has sparked the biggest reaction.

At this stage, Kevin had already separated from Ruby as his wife grew closer to Jodi, moving out in July 2022. But he filed for divorce in November 2023 – just a few months after the women were charged with child abuse.

As is explained in the doc, when the detectives first arrived at the police station, they found Kevin already there waiting for them wanting to pick up his children. Instead, officers took him to a third interrogation room.

In the footage, detectives try to find out about his knowledge of the abuse, but he explains that at this stage he had only been providing financially and was not involved in their lives.

There are certain questions he refuses to answer, including the disciplining methods of his children during his marriage to Ruby.

Eventually, police confront him with what they had discovered: that Russel had escaped Jodi’s house looking for food and water, that he had duct tape around his wrists and ankles, and this was covering rope burns that had been used to tie him down.

The officers give Kevin a moment to consider what had happened, and when they return, he asks them, “What’s going to happen with my wife? I love my wife… are you going to press charges against my wife?”

Kevin Franke faces backlash

Although the details of the case and Ruby and Jodi’s crimes have received the most criticism, this new documentary has left viewers shocked over Kevin’s concern about Ruby rather than his children.

“He heard his kids are getting tied down, abused and starved, and he asked what’s going to happen to my wife. Not how are my kids. What a horrible man, involved deeply,” said one.

Another wrote, “I’m just shocked that the FATHER of these kids didn’t ask about what’s going to happen to his kids, but instead has the audacity to ask about his wife? And in the same sentence say he loves her?? After what they just said had happened to their son… so insane.”

Last year, it was reported that Kevin is seeking custody of the four children, as the other two are adults and have moved out of the family home. But one viewer wrote, “There’s NO way Kevin Franke should ever have custody of those kids again.”

“Sadly, I don’t think the dad should ever receive custody of his children,” said another. “He failed them absolutely and cannot be trusted with their wellbeing.”

Others have shared praise for the responding officers, especially when it came to their patience and compassion towards Eve, who they sat with for four hours until she felt safe enough to speak.

As said by one, “I am so glad the police handled that little girl the way they did. Physically, it would have been easy to just pick her up and take her. But they understood the extreme stress and trauma that poor girl has/is experiencing, they were gentle and patient.”

You can watch the Explore With Us documentary here. You can also find out how to watch Ruby Franke: A Momfluencer’s Double Life?, why Shari Franke is slamming this Lifetime movie, and Shari’s quest to regulate family vlogging.