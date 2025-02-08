New Netflix shows to stream in February 2025

What do you get if you mix Sweet Magnolias, Cobra Kai, and Robert De Niro in politics together? A very good February watching new Netflix TV shows.

Now’s the time to pick up a streaming service subscription. New TV shows are coming out thick and fast, especially on Netflix. It’s undoubtedly giving us the best content on the market at lightning speed, and that’s before we even get to new series like Stranger Things and Squid Game.

As expected, TV on Netflix in February is ripe for the taking, and boy have we picked a bunch of absolute bangers for you to binge.

Editor Picks – New Netflix shows we recommend

Given there are so many shows coming to Netflix in February, we’ve picked out some of the best the platform has to offer from its new releases and classic additions.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Netflix

Genre: Drama

Drama Release date : February 6, 2025

: February 6, 2025 Cast : Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey

: Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey Director: Jeffrey Walker

Jeffrey Walker Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 6 episodes

Tall tales, trauma, and tapeworms – Apple Cider Vinegar takes the limited series format down a dark turn. It’s all about alleged “wellness gurus” using their platforms to help people, who are instead embroiled in a much bigger scam.

It’s got an absolutely brutal ending, and its mysteries tie into tragic real-life cases (black salve, for one). The scariest part? This could literally happen to any of us at any given time. Let’s be glad we’re just watching it rather than living it.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4

Netflix

Genre: Drama

Drama Release date : February 6, 2025

: February 6, 2025 Cast : Brooke Elliott, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, Logan Allen

: Brooke Elliott, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, Logan Allen Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 10 episodes

If you haven’t quite filled the Virgin River hole now Season 6 has passed, Sweet Magnolias Season 4 is ready to pick up the slack. Set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity, our trio of besties get each other through the ups and downs of work, relationships, and parenting.

While Dana Sue is happily married, we’ve been left wondering if Maddie or Helen will get together with their prospective beaus. On top of that, Tyler and Annie might finally be endgame after spending three seasons dodging each other’s feelings.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3

Netflix

Genre: Drama

Drama Release date : February 13, 2025

: February 13, 2025 Cast : Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña

: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 5 episodes

This is it, guys! The final final final installment is here. Unusually, Season 6 has been split up into three separate parts, and it’s been over half a year since Part 2 dropped.

Fan theories have been rife with suggestions for how the series is going to wrap up, though we know the remaining part of the tournament still needs to play out. If you ask us, Hilary Swank needs to make a surprise cameo.

Zero Day

Netflix

Genre: Drama

Drama Release date : February 20, 2025

: February 20, 2025 Cast : Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons

: Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 6 episodes

Robert De Niro on the small screen?! Well, I never. This star-studded cast surely signals a political thriller that will be one of the best TV shows of the year, and we’re already seated.

The new series will unpick a “devastating global cyberattack” across its six episodes, but at least Angela Bassett is the president in this reality.

New Netflix TV shows out in February 2025

Name Release Date Genre Episode Count / Runtime Celebrity Bear Hunt February 5, 2025 Reality competition 8 episodes Envious Season 2 February 5, 2025 Fantasy / Musical 11 episodes Prison Cell 211

February 5, 2025 Drama 6 episodes Sintonia Season 5

February 5, 2025 Drama 6 episodes Apple Cider Vinegar February 6, 2025 Drama 6 episodes Sweet Magnolias Season 4 February 6, 2025 Drama 10 episodes The Åre Murders February 6, 2025 Drama 5 episodes Cassandra February 6, 2025 Thriller 6 episodes Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 4 February 7, 2025 Drama 6 episodes Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 February 13, 2025 Drama 5 episodes The Exchange Season 2

February 13, 2025 Drama 6 episodes Resident Alien Season 3

February 13, 2025 Drama 8 episodes Valeria Season 4 February 14, 2025 Drama TBC Zero Day February 20, 2025 Drama 6 episodes Pantheon Season 2 February 21, 2025 Animation 8 episodes Running Point February 27, 2025 Comedy 10 episodes Toxic Town February 27, 2025 Drama 4 episodes

What’s new on streaming?

