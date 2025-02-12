New Netflix series billed as ‘Squid Game meets Shogun’ is coming in 2025

If you’re still waiting for the next seasons of Squid Game and Shogun, Netflix has the perfect TV show coming your way later in 2025.

The appetite for non-English speaking TV shows over the years has only increased. Two of the most successful examples are Squid Game, Netflix’s cutthroat competition drama, and Shogun, Hulu’s incredible historical drama.

Both shows have more episodes on the way, but until then, the streaming service has an action-packed drama dropping in November, and it may just become your new favourite show.

Article continues after ad

It’s called Last Samurai Standing, and sounds like the best of both worlds.

Last Samurai Standing comes to Netflix in 2025

Although the exact release date isn’t confirmed, Last Samurai Standing will be arriving on the streaming service sometime in November 2025.

The action-drama series is an adaptation of the Ikusagami manga by Shogo Imamura. Much like Squid Game, Last Samurai Standing follows over a hundred competitors ready to battle it out for an eye-watering cash prize.

Article continues after ad

Although there’s a historical twist to this Netflix drama, which takes place towards the end of the Edo period.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

The official synopsis is as follows: “Set in the late 19th century during the Meiji period, Last Samurai Standing takes place at the Tenryuji Temple in Kyoto.

“Come nightfall, 292 skilled warriors gather, lured by the promise of a grand prize of 100 billion yen. Among them is our protagonist, Shujiro Saga (Junichi Okada), who enters this dangerous game with one goal: to save his ailing wife and child.”

Director Michihito Fujii said of the new TV show: “We’re creating a unique world with an ensemble cast. We feel a responsibility to deliver something unprecedented. I’m glad for this opportunity to take an amazing story, cast and visuals, and create a work for Japan and the world to see.”

Article continues after ad

Last Samurai Standing stars Junichi Okada, who also produces and choreographs the series.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out all the most exciting 2025 TV shows coming out. You can also see what’s happening with Squid Game Season 3, and check out our list of the best TV shows of last year. If you’re as into movies and TV as much as we are, be sure to check out our We LOVE TV & Movies schedule too.