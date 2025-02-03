New Netflix movies to stream in February 2025

New Netflix movies to stream in February 2025Netflix
From new additions like Kinda Pregnant to modern classics you can’t miss, Netflix has plenty of great movies to watch in February 2025.
Trying to find something to watch on Netflix can be exhausting. Not because there’s nothing there, but the complete opposite: there’s too much choice.
For every new movie added to the streaming service, at least five old flicks are being brought onto streaming for the first time or returning from the depths. We’ve all been there: staring blankly at your screen, looking at the endless list of options.
Luckily, we’ve made a nifty list of every single movie being added to Netflix across February, including brand-new releases. And once you’ve taken a look here, why not head over to our list of new TV shows to see what’s coming to the small screen?
Editor Picks – New Netflix movies we recommend
Since there are so many movies coming to Netflix in February, we’ve picked out some of the best the platform has to offer out of all the new releases and older additions.
Kinda Pregnant
- Genre: Comedy
- Release date: February 5, 2025
- Cast: Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte
- Director: Tyler Spindel
- Regions: All
- How long is it? 1 hour 37 minutes
It’s February, which means lighter fare and romantic subplots are on the cards for Valentine’s month. But if you’re looking for something a little cheekier and less obvious than your standard romance movie, then you can check out the newest Amy Schumer comedy, Kinda Pregnant.
It follows Lainy (Schumer), who decides to fake a pregnancy after she gets jealous of her friend. But her fake baby bump causes problems when she suddenly meets her dream man.
La Dolce Villa
- Genre: Romance, Comedy
- Release date: February 13, 2025
- Cast: Scott Foley, Maia Reficco, Violante Placido
- Director: Mark Waters
- Regions: All
- How long is it? 1 hour 39 minutes
When his daughter ends up buying a decaying old Italian villa, a successful father travels across the world to find and stop her from blowing her life savings. However, while he’s there, he discovers the beauty and allure of Italy…as well as the romance it offers.
La Dolce Villa is directed by Mark Waters, who you may know from the original Mean Girls movie. So, expect some laughs, some memorable characters, and lots of crushes.
The Nice Guys
- Genre: Comedy
- Release date: May 20, 2016
- Cast: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, Angourie Rice
- Director: Shane Black
- Regions: US
- How long is it? 1 hour 56 minutes
It’s not a new release, but The Nice Guys is most certainly an addition worth checking out. It’s Gosling’s best comedy performance to date (yes, even better than Ken in Barbie), and he and Crowe make one of the most memorable on-screen duos in recent years.
The movie stars the two actors as conflicting private investigators in 1977 Los Angeles, who have to team up when they get pulled into investigating the disappearance of the young daughter of a high-ranking official.
New Netflix movies out in February 2025
|Name
|Netflix Release Date
|Genre
|Runtime
|Cult of Chucky
|February 1, 2025
|Horror
|1 hour 31 minutes
|From Prada to Nada
|February 1, 2025
|Comedy
|1 hour 47 minutes
|Happy Feet
|February 1, 2025
|Animation
|1 hour 48 minutes
|Happy Feet Two
|February 1, 2025
|Animation
|1 hour 40 minutes
|It (2017)
|February 1, 2025
|Horror
|2 hours 15 minutes
|Magic Mike XXL
|February 1, 2025
|Comedy
|1 hour 55 minutes
|Miss Congeniality
|February 1, 2025
|Comedy
|1 hour 49 minutes
|The Nice Guys
|February 1, 2025
|Comedy
|1 hour 59 minutes
|Parasite
|February 1, 2025
|Drama
|2 hours 12 minutes
|Queen & Slim
|February 1, 2025
|Romance/Thriller
|2 hours 12 minutes
|Richie Rich
|February 1, 2025
|Family
|1 hour 36 minutes
|Space Jam (1996)
|February 1, 2025
|Family
|1 hour 28 minutes
|Two Weeks Notice
|February 1, 2025
|Romantic comedy
|1 hour 41 minutes
|The Wedding Planner
|February 1, 2025
|Romantic comedy
|1 hour 44 minutes
|The Founder
|February 2, 2025
|Drama
|1 hour 55 minutes
|Bogotá: City of the Lost
|February 3, 2025
|Crime (South Korea)
|1 hour 48 minutes
|Kinda Pregnant
|February 5, 2025
|Comedy
|1 hour 37 minutes
|Spencer
|February 8, 2025
|Drama
|1 hour 57 minutes
|Aftermath
|February 10, 2025
|Action
|1 hour 37 minutes
|Rambo (2008)
|February 10, 2025
|Action
|1 hour 33 minutes
|Rambo: Last Blood
|February 10, 2025
|Action
|1 hour 29 minutes
|Peninsula
|February 11, 2025
|Action/Horror
|1 hour 56 minutes
|Train to Busan
|February 11, 2025
|Action/Horror
|1 hour 58 minutes
|Death Before the Wedding
|February 12, 2025
|Comedy (Poland)
|1 hour 46 minutes
|Honeymoon Crasher
|February 12, 2025
|Comedy (France)
|1 hour 33 minutes
|La Dolce Villa
|February 13, 2025
|Romantic comedy
|1 hour 39 minutes
|Trial by Fire
|February 13, 2025
|Drama
|2 hours 7 minutes
|Dhoom Dhaam
|February 14, 2025
|Romantic comedy (India)
|1 hour 48 minutes
|Love Forever
|February 14, 2025
|Romantic comedy (Sweden)
|1 hour 36 minutes
|Umjolo: There is No Cure
|February 14, 2025
|Romantic comedy (South Africa)
|1 hour 18 minutes
|The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
|February 14, 2025
|Romantic comedy (Indonesia)
|2 hours 2 minutes
|Don’t Let Go
|February 16, 2025
|Drama/Horror
|1 hour 47 minutes
|Gold
|February 16, 2025
|Crime
|2 hours 1 minute
|Ted 2
|February 16, 2025
|Comedy
|1 hour 56 minutes
|To Catch a Killer
|February 19, 2025
|Thriller
|1 hour 59 minutes
|Operation Finale
|February 20, 2025
|Historical
|2 hours 2 minutes
|Really Love
|February 25, 2025
|Romance/Drama
|1 hour 35 minutes
|Watcher
|February 25, 2025
|Horror
|1 hour 36 minutes
|Despicable Me 4
|February 28, 2025
|Animation
|1 hour 34 minutes
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|February 28, 2025
|Family
|2 hours 2 minutes
|Squad 36
|February 28, 2025
|Crime (France)
|2 hours 4 minutes
