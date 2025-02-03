New Netflix movies to stream in February 2025

From new additions like Kinda Pregnant to modern classics you can’t miss, Netflix has plenty of great movies to watch in February 2025.

Trying to find something to watch on Netflix can be exhausting. Not because there’s nothing there, but the complete opposite: there’s too much choice.

For every new movie added to the streaming service, at least five old flicks are being brought onto streaming for the first time or returning from the depths. We’ve all been there: staring blankly at your screen, looking at the endless list of options.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, we’ve made a nifty list of every single movie being added to Netflix across February, including brand-new releases. And once you’ve taken a look here, why not head over to our list of new TV shows to see what’s coming to the small screen?

Editor Picks – New Netflix movies we recommend

Since there are so many movies coming to Netflix in February, we’ve picked out some of the best the platform has to offer out of all the new releases and older additions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kinda Pregnant

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release date : February 5, 2025

: February 5, 2025 Cast : Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte

: Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte Director: Tyler Spindel

Tyler Spindel Regions: All

All How long is it? 1 hour 37 minutes

It’s February, which means lighter fare and romantic subplots are on the cards for Valentine’s month. But if you’re looking for something a little cheekier and less obvious than your standard romance movie, then you can check out the newest Amy Schumer comedy, Kinda Pregnant.

It follows Lainy (Schumer), who decides to fake a pregnancy after she gets jealous of her friend. But her fake baby bump causes problems when she suddenly meets her dream man.

Article continues after ad

La Dolce Villa

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Release date : February 13, 2025

: February 13, 2025 Cast : Scott Foley, Maia Reficco, Violante Placido

: Scott Foley, Maia Reficco, Violante Placido Director: Mark Waters

Mark Waters Regions: All

All How long is it? 1 hour 39 minutes

When his daughter ends up buying a decaying old Italian villa, a successful father travels across the world to find and stop her from blowing her life savings. However, while he’s there, he discovers the beauty and allure of Italy…as well as the romance it offers.

La Dolce Villa is directed by Mark Waters, who you may know from the original Mean Girls movie. So, expect some laughs, some memorable characters, and lots of crushes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Nice Guys

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release date : May 20, 2016

: May 20, 2016 Cast : Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, Angourie Rice

: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, Angourie Rice Director: Shane Black

Shane Black Regions: US

US How long is it? 1 hour 56 minutes

It’s not a new release, but The Nice Guys is most certainly an addition worth checking out. It’s Gosling’s best comedy performance to date (yes, even better than Ken in Barbie), and he and Crowe make one of the most memorable on-screen duos in recent years.

The movie stars the two actors as conflicting private investigators in 1977 Los Angeles, who have to team up when they get pulled into investigating the disappearance of the young daughter of a high-ranking official.

Article continues after ad

For more recommendations, check out our list of new TV shows in January across all platforms.

New Netflix movies out in February 2025

Name Netflix Release Date Genre Runtime Cult of Chucky February 1, 2025 Horror 1 hour 31 minutes From Prada to Nada February 1, 2025 Comedy 1 hour 47 minutes Happy Feet February 1, 2025 Animation 1 hour 48 minutes Happy Feet Two February 1, 2025 Animation 1 hour 40 minutes It (2017) February 1, 2025 Horror 2 hours 15 minutes Magic Mike XXL February 1, 2025 Comedy 1 hour 55 minutes Miss Congeniality February 1, 2025 Comedy 1 hour 49 minutes The Nice Guys February 1, 2025 Comedy 1 hour 59 minutes Parasite February 1, 2025 Drama 2 hours 12 minutes Queen & Slim February 1, 2025 Romance/Thriller 2 hours 12 minutes Richie Rich February 1, 2025 Family 1 hour 36 minutes Space Jam (1996) February 1, 2025 Family 1 hour 28 minutes Two Weeks Notice February 1, 2025 Romantic comedy 1 hour 41 minutes The Wedding Planner February 1, 2025 Romantic comedy 1 hour 44 minutes The Founder February 2, 2025 Drama 1 hour 55 minutes Bogotá: City of the Lost February 3, 2025 Crime (South Korea) 1 hour 48 minutes Kinda Pregnant February 5, 2025 Comedy 1 hour 37 minutes Spencer February 8, 2025 Drama 1 hour 57 minutes Aftermath February 10, 2025 Action 1 hour 37 minutes Rambo (2008) February 10, 2025 Action 1 hour 33 minutes Rambo: Last Blood February 10, 2025 Action 1 hour 29 minutes Peninsula February 11, 2025 Action/Horror 1 hour 56 minutes Train to Busan February 11, 2025 Action/Horror 1 hour 58 minutes Death Before the Wedding February 12, 2025 Comedy (Poland) 1 hour 46 minutes Honeymoon Crasher February 12, 2025 Comedy (France) 1 hour 33 minutes La Dolce Villa February 13, 2025 Romantic comedy 1 hour 39 minutes Trial by Fire February 13, 2025 Drama 2 hours 7 minutes Dhoom Dhaam February 14, 2025 Romantic comedy (India) 1 hour 48 minutes Love Forever February 14, 2025 Romantic comedy (Sweden) 1 hour 36 minutes Umjolo: There is No Cure February 14, 2025 Romantic comedy (South Africa) 1 hour 18 minutes The Most Beautiful Girl in the World February 14, 2025 Romantic comedy (Indonesia) 2 hours 2 minutes Don’t Let Go February 16, 2025 Drama/Horror 1 hour 47 minutes Gold February 16, 2025 Crime 2 hours 1 minute Ted 2 February 16, 2025 Comedy 1 hour 56 minutes To Catch a Killer February 19, 2025 Thriller 1 hour 59 minutes Operation Finale February 20, 2025 Historical 2 hours 2 minutes Really Love February 25, 2025 Romance/Drama 1 hour 35 minutes Watcher February 25, 2025 Horror 1 hour 36 minutes Despicable Me 4 February 28, 2025 Animation 1 hour 34 minutes Sonic the Hedgehog 2 February 28, 2025 Family 2 hours 2 minutes Squad 36 February 28, 2025 Crime (France) 2 hours 4 minutes

What’s new on streaming?

If that’s not enough, be sure to check out the best movies on Apple TV+ and new movies & shows streaming on Disney Plus this month. You can also keep tabs on the best new movies streaming on other platforms, too.

And, for something on the big screen, take a look at all the 2025 movies we’re most excited about.

Article continues after ad