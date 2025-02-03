TV & Movies

New Netflix movies to stream in February 2025

New Netflix movies February: A group of women walking in Kinda PregnantNetflix

From new additions like Kinda Pregnant to modern classics you can’t miss, Netflix has plenty of great movies to watch in February 2025.

Trying to find something to watch on Netflix can be exhausting. Not because there’s nothing there, but the complete opposite: there’s too much choice.

For every new movie added to the streaming service, at least five old flicks are being brought onto streaming for the first time or returning from the depths. We’ve all been there: staring blankly at your screen, looking at the endless list of options.

Luckily, we’ve made a nifty list of every single movie being added to Netflix across February, including brand-new releases. And once you’ve taken a look here, why not head over to our list of new TV shows to see what’s coming to the small screen?

Editor Picks – New Netflix movies we recommend

Since there are so many movies coming to Netflix in February, we’ve picked out some of the best the platform has to offer out of all the new releases and older additions.

Kinda Pregnant

  • Genre: Comedy
  • Release date: February 5, 2025
  • Cast: Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte
  • Director: Tyler Spindel
  • Regions: All
  • How long is it? 1 hour 37 minutes

It’s February, which means lighter fare and romantic subplots are on the cards for Valentine’s month. But if you’re looking for something a little cheekier and less obvious than your standard romance movie, then you can check out the newest Amy Schumer comedy, Kinda Pregnant.

It follows Lainy (Schumer), who decides to fake a pregnancy after she gets jealous of her friend. But her fake baby bump causes problems when she suddenly meets her dream man.

La Dolce Villa

  • Genre: Romance, Comedy
  • Release date: February 13, 2025
  • Cast: Scott Foley, Maia Reficco, Violante Placido
  • Director: Mark Waters
  • Regions: All
  • How long is it? 1 hour 39 minutes

When his daughter ends up buying a decaying old Italian villa, a successful father travels across the world to find and stop her from blowing her life savings. However, while he’s there, he discovers the beauty and allure of Italy…as well as the romance it offers.

La Dolce Villa is directed by Mark Waters, who you may know from the original Mean Girls movie. So, expect some laughs, some memorable characters, and lots of crushes.

The Nice Guys

  • Genre: Comedy
  • Release date: May 20, 2016
  • Cast: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, Angourie Rice
  • Director: Shane Black
  • Regions: US
  • How long is it? 1 hour 56 minutes

It’s not a new release, but The Nice Guys is most certainly an addition worth checking out. It’s Gosling’s best comedy performance to date (yes, even better than Ken in Barbie), and he and Crowe make one of the most memorable on-screen duos in recent years.

The movie stars the two actors as conflicting private investigators in 1977 Los Angeles, who have to team up when they get pulled into investigating the disappearance of the young daughter of a high-ranking official.

New Netflix movies out in February 2025

NameNetflix Release DateGenreRuntime
Cult of ChuckyFebruary 1, 2025Horror1 hour 31 minutes
From Prada to NadaFebruary 1, 2025Comedy1 hour 47 minutes
Happy FeetFebruary 1, 2025Animation1 hour 48 minutes
Happy Feet TwoFebruary 1, 2025Animation1 hour 40 minutes
It (2017)February 1, 2025Horror2 hours 15 minutes
Magic Mike XXLFebruary 1, 2025Comedy1 hour 55 minutes
Miss Congeniality February 1, 2025Comedy1 hour 49 minutes
The Nice GuysFebruary 1, 2025Comedy1 hour 59 minutes
ParasiteFebruary 1, 2025Drama2 hours 12 minutes
Queen & SlimFebruary 1, 2025Romance/Thriller2 hours 12 minutes
Richie RichFebruary 1, 2025Family1 hour 36 minutes
Space Jam (1996)February 1, 2025Family1 hour 28 minutes
Two Weeks NoticeFebruary 1, 2025Romantic comedy1 hour 41 minutes
The Wedding PlannerFebruary 1, 2025Romantic comedy1 hour 44 minutes
The FounderFebruary 2, 2025Drama1 hour 55 minutes
Bogotá: City of the LostFebruary 3, 2025Crime (South Korea)1 hour 48 minutes
Kinda PregnantFebruary 5, 2025Comedy1 hour 37 minutes
SpencerFebruary 8, 2025Drama1 hour 57 minutes
AftermathFebruary 10, 2025Action1 hour 37 minutes
Rambo (2008)February 10, 2025Action1 hour 33 minutes
Rambo: Last BloodFebruary 10, 2025Action1 hour 29 minutes
Peninsula February 11, 2025Action/Horror1 hour 56 minutes
Train to Busan February 11, 2025Action/Horror1 hour 58 minutes
Death Before the WeddingFebruary 12, 2025Comedy (Poland)1 hour 46 minutes
Honeymoon CrasherFebruary 12, 2025Comedy (France)1 hour 33 minutes
La Dolce VillaFebruary 13, 2025Romantic comedy1 hour 39 minutes
Trial by FireFebruary 13, 2025Drama2 hours 7 minutes
Dhoom DhaamFebruary 14, 2025Romantic comedy (India)1 hour 48 minutes
Love ForeverFebruary 14, 2025Romantic comedy (Sweden)1 hour 36 minutes
Umjolo: There is No CureFebruary 14, 2025Romantic comedy (South Africa)1 hour 18 minutes
The Most Beautiful Girl in the WorldFebruary 14, 2025Romantic comedy (Indonesia) 2 hours 2 minutes
Don’t Let GoFebruary 16, 2025Drama/Horror1 hour 47 minutes
GoldFebruary 16, 2025Crime2 hours 1 minute
Ted 2 February 16, 2025Comedy1 hour 56 minutes
To Catch a KillerFebruary 19, 2025Thriller1 hour 59 minutes
Operation FinaleFebruary 20, 2025Historical2 hours 2 minutes
Really LoveFebruary 25, 2025Romance/Drama1 hour 35 minutes
WatcherFebruary 25, 2025Horror1 hour 36 minutes
Despicable Me 4February 28, 2025Animation1 hour 34 minutes
Sonic the Hedgehog 2February 28, 2025Family2 hours 2 minutes
Squad 36February 28, 2025Crime (France)2 hours 4 minutes

