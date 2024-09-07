New Netflix movie with three MCU stars gets 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s newest movie, His Three Daughters, is already proving to be another dramatic hit for the platform, earning a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Whether it’s intense character studies like May December, or comedy goldmines like Hit Man, Netflix has been taking a keen interest in expanding its catalog to include some of the most talked-about new movies in years.

It’s newest drama, His Three Daughters, is no exception. Following the reunion of three sisters who come together once again to care for their sick father, the movie is an exploration of shared grief and sisterhood.

The movie stars three MCU alumni; Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, and Marvel newcomer Natasha Lyonne. Most will know Olsen for playing Scarlet Witch since 2015, while Coon played Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War. Lyonne will make her MCU debut in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Netflix

Premiering at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, the movie is only now being released in theaters after being acquired by the streaming service in October 2023.

Ahead of its streaming release on September 20, 2024, His Three Daughters is already proving to be a hit, being dubbed as one of the best movies of the year so far.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie currently has a perfect score at 100%, with many critics praising the artful depiction of grief and family, as well as the performances from its stars.

As Rolling Stone wrote: “His Three Daughters ends up being nothing less than the single best movie you’ll likely see this year.”

“A mesmerizing study anchored by three incredible leads, each working at the height of their craft. The material is rife for exploration, rich with nuance and discoveries. And the ending packs a wallop,” said The Wrap’s review.

Mashable wrote: “His Three Daughters is a simple but elegant drama that grapples with the ugliness of grief and comes out with as happy an ending as a shattering death might bring. It’s chaotic, charismatic, and ultimately cathartic. Don’t miss it.”

His Three Daughters arrives on Netflix on September 20, 2024.

Until then, check out our interview with director Azazel Jacobs on Carrie Coon’s performance. You can also take a look at all the other movies on streaming this month, and see what new TV shows are still to come this year.