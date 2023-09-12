New Murder, She Wrote movie in the works from Dumb Money team

Though GameStop stock movie Dumb Money hasn’t yet hit theaters, the team behind it is already eyeing up their next big screen project – Murder, She Wrote.

Starring Paul Dano and Shailene Woodley, Dumb Money explores the true story of Keith Gill, a regular guy who goes viral after sinking his life savings into the stock. Thanks to his tip, people start to get rich quick – until everything comes crashing down.

Writers Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo, and producer Amy Pascal have already been touted as attached to another project, involving a character familiar to many.

Set to make the switch from real-life stories to fictional crime capers, previous credits between them include Little Women, Molly’s Game, Orange Is The New Black, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.

Dumb Money team are set to take on Murder, She Wrote

According to a recent report from Variety, the Dumb Money team is set to take crime classic Murder, She Wrote to the big screen.

CBS

First airing in 1984, Angela Lansbury played the role of teacher-turned-author Jessica Fletcher, an amateur detective who helps to solve the many murders in the fictional town of Cabot Cover.

Murder, She Wrote ran for 12 seasons, eventually ending in 1996. The show was known for its frequent guest stars, special episodes abroad, and ambitious TV crossovers that involved the likes of Columbo. For all of the show’s 12 seasons, Lansbury earned an Emmy nomination, yet was never able to win the top prize.

Murder, She Wrote was initially broadcast on CBS, having been created by Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson, and William Link. Lansbury also served as an executive producer.

Blum and Angelo’s representatives have confirmed their role in production, with their involvement in the WGA meaning that work on the screenplay is currently halted. Pascal is still rumored to be attached at this stage. Details surrounding the Murder, She Wrote movie are currently unknown.

