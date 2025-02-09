Every new movie trailer that dropped during Super Bowl 2025

Super Bowl Sunday signifies one of the biggest sporting events in the world, but it also means we get a bunch of big trailers for this summer’s blockbusters, with the following a list of every teaser that’s dropped so far during the big game.

The adverts that played during Super Bowl 2024 gave us sneak peeks at the likes of Wicked, Twisters, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Super Bowl 2025 is set to be no different and will feature footage from two movies that just dropped huge trailers, in the shape of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Jurassic World Rebirth.

Article continues after ad

We’re also expecting teasers for the likes of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, How to Train Your Dragon, Thunderbolts*, Lilo & Stitch, Sinners, Snow White, and the one we’re most excited about… M3GAN 2.0.

Super Bowl 2025: Every movie trailer that debuted

The following is a list of every trailer that has appeared online or during the ad breaks throughout this year’s Super Bowl, which we’re listing in order of when they drop.

Article continues after ad

Jurassic World Rebirth

While the full trailer was released a few days ahead of time, first up moments before kickoff was the Jurassic World Rebirth teaser.

Article continues after ad

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

After the national anthem came a new teaser for Ethan Hunt’s next thrilling chapter, giving Mission Impossible fans another brief glimpse at what could be his final outing on May 23, 2025.

Lilo & Stitch

The game didn’t get off without a hitch, as right before kickoff, Stitch caused a little chaos, running onto the field. At least, we’d like to live in the world where that happened for real.

How To Train Your Dragon

The first trailer to air during the big game itself was a brief spot for the live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon.

Article continues after ad

Thunderbolts*

Next came Thunderbolts, the rag tag group of Marvel figures banding together like a B-Team Avengers.

With the big game now underway, check back in as we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest reveals.

Article continues after ad

For more preview action, here’s when the big movies are hitting screens in 2025, plus a list of the scariest movies releasing this year.