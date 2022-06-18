New Max Payne live-action film allegedly in the works at 20th Century Studios

Max Payne is rumored to make a return to the big screen as a new live-action project is reportedly in the works at 2oth Century Studios.

It’s been over a decade since the highly maligned Max Payne movie hit cinema screens. Featuring Mark Wahlberg in the titular role, the feature film marked the cinematic debut of the character brought to life by Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games.

Now, the troubled detective is said to make a comeback into the world of live-action, as a new project begins to pick up steam.

20th Century Studios set to develop Max Payne’s next live-action outing

According to known film industry leaker Daniel Richtman aka RPK News, the second attempt at bringing Max Payne into live-action will come from 20th Century Studios. The potential project was revealed over on Richtman’s Patreon, where his more appealing scoops are posted.

It appears that the cinematic rights to the franchise were included in the Disney/Fox merger, as the 2008 film helmed by A Good Day To Die Hard director John Moore, was distributed by 20th Century Fox.

While Richtman didn’t specify whether the project would take the form of a film or TV Show, it is likely that the studio will try its hand at a second big-screen outing.

Following the announcement of the Max Payne 1&2 remakes and the arrival of Max Payne 3 on Xbox Game Pass, there has certainly been a renewed interest in Remedy’s noir shooter franchise.

While John Moore’s adaptation of the first game didn’t hit the mark in 2008, we’re hopeful that Payne’s future live-action outing will be a faithful adventure.