New Invincible spinoff announced as minor character takes lead role

One of the coolest characters in the Invincible universe is finally getting his story told properly as Battle Beast is set to receive his very own spinoff.

Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley’s Invincible has never been more popular thanks to its beloved animated series on Prime Video. Beyond the menacing Viltrumites, the comic series has built up a sizable cast of characters of many alien species and powerful humans, from the Mauler Twins to Atom Eve to Allen the Alien.

Few of these characters have proven as fearsome and well-received as the mighty Battle Beast. First introduced in Invincible Issue 19, Battle Beast proved visually memorable, exciting, and capable of providing a challenge to the almost invincible Viltrumites. Now for the first time in true detail, he’s getting his own proper showcase.

A great time to be a Battle Beast fan

Co-creators Kirkman and Ottley have announced a prequel spinoff comic series following the powerful animalistic warrior. The series will be titled Invincible Universe: Battle Beast. Set between issues #19 and #55, the series is intended to build Battle Beast’s backstory, according to a report from IGN.

“As part of his ongoing quest to find an opponent strong enough to kill him and spare his loved ones from the endless cycle of violence that defines his life, Battle Beast will be forced to consider an unthinkable solution to his problem.”

The series will be released April 2025, weeks after the conclusion of Invincible Season 3 on Prime Video.

Battle Beast’s continued embrace from Invincible fans was a welcome surprise to Ottley. When the creators first created Battle Beast to bolster Invincible’s rogues gallery, “I wasn’t sure if he’d be a big character who’d come back throughout the series, or a character who’d die a terrible gory death right away,” Ottley explained. “Luckily, Battle Beast became a fan-favorite and lived to tell a larger tale!”



