Terrifying horror TV show based on Reddit NoSleep stories will drop this Halloween

A new horror anthology TV series is set to drop this Halloween, and it’s based on one of the creepiest places on the internet: the NoSleep subreddit.

At the time of writing, r/nosleep has 18 million members. Think of them like Creepypastas; every NoSleep horror story could be a Creepypasta, but not every Creepypasta would work on this subreddit.

As it explains, every story is “framed as scary personal experiences and treated as ‘true’, whether or not they’re fictional.” In other words, they don’t break the fabric of reality or get too fantastical – and, more importantly, they’re still really scary (even more so than some of the best horror movies).

Tales from the Void is a new TV show based on the subreddit’s “most haunting” viral stories. It’ll premiere on SCREAMBOX on October 13, with two episodes dropping each week until October 27.













“From creepy dolls to unborn children, unsolved mysteries to serial murders, unexplained invasions to creatures that stalk the night, the series draws from a wide spectrum of horror. Each unnerving tale blends genre thrills with social commentary to explore the darker side of the human psyche,” the streaming platform teased.

SCREAMBOX has revealed the official schedule and all of the NoSleep stories that have inspired the show, which you can read below:

October 13

Episode 1: ‘Into the Unknown’ Based on the r/NoSleep story ‘The Black Square’ by Matt Dymerski

Episode 2: ‘Fixed Frequency’ Based on the r/NoSleep story: ‘I used to hack baby monitors. One night, I learned my lesson’ by Manen Lyset



October 20

Episode 3: ‘Starlight’ Based on the r/NoSleep story ‘The Million Dollar Question’ by Joao Andre Narigueta Ribeiro

Episode 4: ‘Carry’ Based on the r/NoSleep story ‘Pro-Life’ by Grayson Grume



October 27

Episode 5: ‘Plastic Smile’ Based on the r/NoSleep story ‘Betsy the Doll’ by Rebecca Klingel

Episode 6: ‘Whistle in the Woods’ Based on the r/NoSleep story ‘Something walks whistling past my house every night at 3:03’ by Travis Brown



Each episode will also be followed by a post-show interview with the stories’ original authors.

Francesco Loschiavo, the series’ creator, said: “For Tales from the Void, we curated a really special selection of No Sleep stories.

“Great horror stories can come from anywhere on No Sleep, whether from an established writer or even a first-time author, and we really wanted to have that ethos make it to the screen. Each week showcasing a new subgenre of horror celebrating the breadth and depth of the genre.“

