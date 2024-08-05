Another Game of Thrones spinoff is coming out before House of the Dragon Season 3

Here’s the bad news: House of the Dragon Season 3 won’t be released until 2026. But we have good news too: another Game of Thrones spinoff will drop next year.

Season 2 just ended with… the lead-up to a bang. The stage is set for the Battle of the Gullet, with Tyland Lannister and Sharako Lohar ready to face off against Lord Corlys’ fleet.

Elsewhere, Rhaena finally found Sheepstealer (chomping on sheep, aptly) in the Vale, while Daemon pledged his fealty to Rhaenyra and Alicent essentially agreed to give up Aegon in a desperate bid to bring the conflict to an end.

Nobody’s happy that House of the Dragon Season 2 is already over – seriously, eight episodes isn’t enough – but HBO has another project to tide us over until the third chapter: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set for 2025 release

The new series, based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, will follow Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and Aegon V Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell) during the reign of King Aerys I Targaryen. Check out the teaser trailer:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” the official logline reads.

“Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

We can expect six episodes, with HBO planning to make at least three seasons (so get ready for HOTD to be a bi-annual release).

Two other live-action projects are in development: Ten Thousand Ships, following Princess Nymeria over 1,000 years before Game of Thrones; and Aegon’s Conquest, chronicling the titular Targaryen’s legendary mission across the Seven Kingdoms.

In the meantime, check out everything we know about House of the Dragon Season 3, and find out more about the Gods Eye, Tessarion, and Daeron Targaryen.

