A new Flintstones movie written by The Super Mario Bros directors is greenlit

A new Flintstones movie is officially in the works at Warner Brothers with two iconic directors attached to the job.

Whether you grew up watching the original Flintstones before school or rewatched the live-action film series several times, the hilarious characters are iconic and nostalgic to many.

So much so that networks are now looking into remakes to expand on the franchise, and one just got publicly announced.

But before you vent your anger about another reboot on social media, look at who’s taking the reigns. It might change your mind.

Article continues after ad

Is there a new Flintstones movie?

On June 9, 2023, Deadline announced that a new Flintstones animated movie is being developed at Warner Brothers. The upcoming animated film is titled Meet the Flintstones.

Directors Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath are currently writing the movie. Notably, they both directed the successful Super Mario Bros Movie – which became the highest-grossing film on Rotten Tomatoes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

No casting announcements or storyline information has been revealed as of yet.

And this film won’t be the only new addition to the Flintstones franchise. A show under the name Bedrock has also been greenlit. The comedy series has already been given a star-studded cast – including Elizabeth Banks and Nicole Byer.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, the release date information remains unknown. The current writer’s strike may affect the development of both.

Based on The Super Mario Bros Movie’s success, the Flintstones film’s expectations are definitely high.

To stay updated on all the new movies and TV shows, make sure to check our page here.