New Black Adam trailer features clip from Joss Whedon’s Justice League

Dwayne Johnson has shared a new trailer for Black Adam – but fans have spotted a brief clip from Joss Whedon’s Justice League, rather than Zack Snyder’s cut.

The Rock will soon make his long-awaited debut as Black Adam, an anti-hero who’s set to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe.

More now than ever, the direction of DC’s catalog of heroes and villains on the big screen remains uncertain, particularly after the cancelation of Batgirl and Warner Bros. Discovery’s search for its own Kevin Feige figure to oversee it all.

However, Black Adam appears to be the first step into a new era, with the latest trailer bringing together the likes of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn – oh, and there’s a brief clip from Whedon’s notorious version of Justice League.

Black Adam trailer has a clip from Joss Whedon’s Justice League

Ahead of Black Adam’s release in October, Johnson shared a new trailer for the movie, which features a narration from Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. “Before a world of heroes and villains, one power ruled it all: Black Adam,” she says.

Before moving onto footage from the film, the trailer shows Ben Affleck’s Batarang, Henry Cavill’s Superman symbol, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey.

There’s also a quick shot of something crashing into the ground. This is Steppenwolf, and it’s from 2017’s Justice League, the one directed by Joss Whedon, before Zack Snyder released his own four-hour cut in 2021.

Obviously, fans have noticed. “You really used a Josstice L shot and tried to bait us with it. ZSJL canon or bust,” one wrote.

“Oh boy, what a poor choice to choose Josstice League over the great #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague,” another wrote.

“Mr @TheRock I thought you’re giving us fans what we want. That’s why I was going to see this movie. But after seeing Steppenwolf from Joss Whedon’s Josstice League. You can bet I’ll never watch this movie. Let alone spend a dollar on it. Ohh and I’m not alone,” a third tweeted.

Black Adam is due for release on October 21.