New Amsterdam is about to leave Netflix but there’s an easy trick to still watch it 

It’s been three years since Dr. Max’s journey came to an end, but fans have been reliving the New Amsterdam drama on Netflix… until now. However, there’s one simple way you can keep on watching.

If we’re being really honest, the ending of New Amsterdam left more questions than resolutions. Dr. Max Goodwin eventually left the hospital to pursue pastures new with the World Health Organization, with a flash-forward revealing a grown-up version of daughter Luna taking over his position years later.

Lots of our characters had their full-circle moment (though we’d already seen the back of Helen after Freema Agyeman shocked everyone by departing early), but the vagueness has still never been enough to land a New Amsterdam Season 6.

Instead, fans have had to make do with playing the existing five seasons of the binge-worthy TV show on repeat, but US Netflix is set to put a stop to it. Luckily, there’s a way to get around it.

New Amsterdam is still on Netflix internationally

Strictly speaking, January 16, 2025 is the last day you can watch all five seasons of New Amsterdam on Netflix. However, UK and Australian Netflix aren’t set to remove the show, meaning you can simply use a VPN to carry on with your binge.

You don’t even need to set up a new subscription either – your login can technically be used internationally. Instead, change your location to the right country, log into Netflix, and start streaming!

The streaming service has rolled out its US release of New Amsterdam across the last two years, with Seasons 1 and 2 first dropping in early 2023. A month later, Season 3 came along, with Seasons 4 and 5 added that November.

In contrast, the UK has only just got Season 5 as of December 31, 2024, meaning it’s unlikely the TV show will be leaving the British version any time soon. But why are regions so starkly different?

It’s all to do with US licensing. In the States, NBC Universal (which owns New Amsterdam) has opted to work with Netflix for fixed periods of time, meaning there will always be an end date on the horizon.

Fans also have the option to watch all seasons on Peacock, as it’s staying put there.

For more Netflix news, check out the latest updates for Virgin River Season 7, Wednesday Season 2, and Stranger Things Season 5. You can also check out more TV shows streaming this month.