New Alien: Romulus popcorn bucket way “cooler” than Xenomorph option

Alien: Romulus is taking another stab at the popcorn buckets trend after fans were left disappointed with its Xenomorph option, and the new one is a hit.

Custom popcorn buckets have recently risen in popularity thanks to the viral success of Dune 2‘s terrifying “wormussy”. Deadpool & Wolverine continued to horrify viewers with a “lewd” design featuring Wolverine’s mouth agape.

However, when Alien: Romulus decided to hop on the trend and release a Xenomorph head popcorn bucket, buyers labeled it a missed opportunity.

Now, they are looking to redeem themselves with a brand new custom design, and it has already been received with much more praise.

A user on X, ‘politeleader96‘, revealed he had “secured” the new design – an illuminated Face Hugger Specimen Container. The bucket features a cracked container with a face hugger plastered on the outside and lights up green for an extra creepy design.

Other users quickly took to the comments to share their excitement over the “insane” bucket, insisting they would be purchasing the illuminated container: “I WILL be buying one.”

“I think this is cooler than the [Xenomorph] head,” one person said. Another user agreed, disappointed they were unable to get their hands on one: “The only one my theater had was the giant dildo head.”

The light-up feature also impressed, with suggestions it could be used as a “night lamp” or “home decoration”.

Some even considered the new bucket better than both the Xenomorph design and all other predecessors: “This is the only one I’ve seen that is actually worth getting.”

Both the Xenomorph and the “epic” Face Hugger bucket cost $34.99 unfilled or $39.99 filled with an added large popcorn. However, you’ll have to be quick as the buckets are already selling fast.

“Well good luck, I actually took the last one at my local regal theater!” the original poster, politeleader96, revealed.

Alien: Romulus will be released on August 16, 2024, and has already been hailed as the “best movie since Aliens”.