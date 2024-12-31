New 1923 Season 2 photos tease Alex and Spencer’s harrowing trek

Season 1 of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel series 1923 ends with the tragic separation of Alex and Spencer, but a set of first look photos give new insight into how tough the journey back together might be in Season 2.

The series’ first season ends on a fateful note for the characters, with Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alex (Julie Schlaepfer) an ocean apart after Spencer’s duel. The series’ official Season 2 synopsis highlights Spencer’s “arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana,” while “Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

Article continues after ad

A new set of first look photos reveals both protagonists in less than desirable circumstances, signaling the tough journey ahead.

1923 protagonists seem on edge in new photos

The first look Season 2 photos (via TVLine) highlight the pair of ocean-crossed lovers in various states of unease.

Paramount

The first photo sees Spencer intense and surrounded, possibly on the verge of fisticuffs. In an interview accompanying the photos, Sklenar hints that the photo might indeed precede a thrown punch or two: “I mean, it’d be pretty disappointing if he didn’t, if he just was a bit of a pacifist. If he was like, ‘No, guys. Can’t today. Let’s just talk this out.’”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Playing the more combative moments in the season have been a joy for Sklenar. ““I can say that it’s definitely a lot of fun, as an actor,” he continues, “in playing him to finally take him to those places in the second season, and just trying to let the cat out of the bag and the lion out of the cage.”

Paramount

Alex’s first look is decidedly more isolated (and she surely doesn’t seem prepped for combat), but she’s equally ill-at-ease. “She makes that promise at the end of Season 1 that she will meet Spencer in Bozeman, and in her mind, she is going to do everything that she can to keep that promise,” Schlaepfer says.

Article continues after ad

The journey sounds a little different than what Alex was expecting. “She’s always had Spencer by her side, so she’s always been protected and felt safe with him, even when they overcame incredible challenges in Season 1,” Schlaepfer continues, “I don’t think she quite knows, a the beginning of Season 2, just how scary the world can be, especially for a woman traveling alone.”

Article continues after ad

1923’s tense second season premieres Sunday, February 23, 2025.