Never Let Go’s most traumatizing scene nearly didn’t happen according to Halle Berry

The Never Let Go family, before it all goes wrong.

If you’re watching a horror movie, you know death and bludgeoned bodies are fair game. However, Halle Berry has revealed Never Let Go’s unexpected trauma almost didn’t happen.

Every horror film worth its salt has to be good at scaring its audiences, even if they’re not necessarily gory. New movie Never Let Go has a healthy mix of both, with Berry leading the charge to try and save her sons’ lives.

It might look like a family of three fighting it out against “the Evil” that lurks in the woods – but really, it’s a family of four. The trio are joined by their trusty canine companion, who – without any spoilers – gets into a few hairy moments of his own.

In fact, the dog’s future is so dicey, Berry wondered if the scene could even be filmed at all. Speaking to Dexerto, she explained: “I didn’t know how we would even do [the scene] when it came to it. In my mind, I was always like, ‘I know that scene is coming. I know it’s coming.’ You really don’t want to go down that lane.

“I don’t think any of us really enjoyed that, but we knew that it was a pivotal moment in the movie, and we had to do it. I actually almost cried when the moment came.”

The horror movie is plagued by a supernatural entity that only exists outside of the cabin where the family lives. To make matters more complicated, Momma (Berry), is the only person who can see it, meaning the kids are just taking her word for what’s happening.

They both promise to never let go of the rope they’re attached to whenever they leave the house… but by the time their dog is in trouble, the rope is having a few issues of its own.

For Berry, there’s an obvious reason why fans will struggle to watch this scene in the film. “I think we all have more compassion for dogs and animals than we do humans, right? That’s sort of a knee-jerk reaction. A lot of people feel that way. It was certainly the most traumatizing moment of the movie for me, for sure,” she added.

Don’t worry – none of this means Berry, Anthony Jenkins, and Percy Daggs IV don’t get their own share of gory goodness.

“There are some hard choices to make,” Berry continued. “Eat some things that you don’t want to eat because you have to save the life of your children, for example. There’s a lot of harsh realities.”

Never Let Go is in theaters from September 20 in the US and September 27 in the UK.