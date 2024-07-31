Neve Campbell reveals reason she said yes to Scream VII

Neve Campbell was absent from the most recent Scream movie due to a pay dispute, but returns for Part VII, and now the actress has revealed why.

Neve Campbell played Sidney Prescott in the first five Scream movies, doing battle with the villainous Ghostface, and becoming a beloved ‘Scream Queen’ in the process.

But due to a well-publicised disagreement over pay – with Campbell believing she was being greatly undervalued – the actress walked away from the franchise, meaning Sidney was nowhere to be seen in Scream VI.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” she told People in 2022.

Thanks to a new interview with the actress, Campbell reveals what lured her back for Scream VII, beyond a more appropriate wage.

“We are going to follow Sidney,” Campbell tells Entertainment Tonight of her return. “They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board.”

Then speaking of the legacy of the series, Campbell adds: “I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I’m so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades.”

Scream VII will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream, as well as Scream 2, and Scream 4. Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt are writing the script, though Campbell says in the same interview that she’s yet to see a finished script.

Scream VII will hit screens in 2025. Before then you can check out our ranking of the Scream movies, as well as 12 scary movies to get excited about in 2024, and our list of the best horror movies of all-time.