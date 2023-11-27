Netflix’s best Christmas movie re-enters top 10 chart 

It’s less than a month till Christmas, and Netflix is gearing up to provide you with some of the best Holiday movies.

While Netflix may be having its fair share of controversy over the past year, it also has its fair share of Christmas movies.

There’s a plethora of Netflix original holiday movies. Some good, some bad, and some that spawn their own cinematic universes.

A lot of these Christmas movies tend to get sequels, and if there’s one film series you should check out, it’s The Christmas Chronicles – especially as it’s climbing the top 10 Netflix chart.

The Christmas Chronicles flies onto Netflix’s top 10 chart

The holiday comedy adventure movie, The Christmas Chronicles, is currently sitting in 9th position on the Netflix English language chart, long after landing on the streaming platform in November 2018.

You can check out the full Netflix top 10 movies chart – recorded from this past week – as it stands below:

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry, the kids join forces with a somewhat jolly Saint Nick and his loyal elves to save the holiday before it’s too late.”

The Christmas Chronicles is currently sitting at a middling 68% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the Audience Score is a bit better at 76%, which could explain why it’s beginning to rise on the platform – although that could just be the spirit of the holiday.

The film was also able to garner a sequel, with The Christmas Chronicles 2 dropping on the same platform in 2020. More Kurt Russell as Santa Claus? How could we refuse?

As for other movies Christmas movies sitting on the chart, Netflix has made another hit original with Best. Christmas. Ever!, still staying high after debuting a couple of weekends ago. This film’s synopsis reads “Every year at Christmas, Jackie sends a cocky newsletter to her friend Charlotte. Fate brings Charlotte to Jackie’s doorstep. As a result, Charlotte tries to prove that her friend’s life is not perfect.”

