Netflix has an underrated Western series you need to watch before 1923 Season 2

Looking to kill some time before the 1923 Season 2 premiere? Netflix has you covered with one Western series you might have missed when it first came out.

It may be hard to believe, but there are some great Western TV shows outside of the Yellowstone universe. In fact, Netflix has already proved it has skin in the game.

In January, the streaming service dropped American Primeval, the gritty, blood-soaked drama that explored the dangers of the frontier. In April, it’ll also add Ransom Canyon, a Hallmark-inspired romance to shake things up.

But before all this, Netflix was already jumping on board the Western train with one incredible series that’s still well worth checking out before the Duttons return.

Godless is available to stream on Netflix now

The Netflix miniseries Godless was released back in 2017, and tells the story of a small town in New Mexico that’s run entirely by women after the men die in a horrific mining accident.

If those circumstances aren’t bad enough, there’s also a murderous gang of outlaws set to attack the town after they find out the women are housing one of their ex-members, Roy Goode.

The series stars Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy, and Jeff Daniels. What’s more, it’s only six episodes, meaning you can binge the entire drama in one day.

Godless currently sits at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, and if you’ve been checking out our list of the best Western TV shows, then you’ll know we ranked it as number one.

Not only is Godless a violent, emotional drama with plenty of gun-slingin’ action, but its characters are some of the most memorable of the genre in the past decade. (Really, how often do you get to see Jeff Daniels as a deplorable, grisly villain?)

Godless many not be a Sheridan venture, but it certainly fits the bill of small town drama, ranch action, and gun fights galore. And, much like 1923, it’s driven by a wide range of complicated and fierce women.

All episodes of Godless are available to stream on Netflix now, and 1923 Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on February 23.

All episodes of Godless are available to stream on Netflix now, and 1923 Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on February 23.