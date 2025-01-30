Love Virgin River? Netflix has the perfect series to watch next

We’re still distraught that Virgin River Season 6 is over. If you’re a fan feeling the same way, don’t panic – Netflix has the perfect antidote coming your way, and you’ll want to binge it.

It already feels like a lifetime ago since Virgin River fever swept the globe. Mel and Jack’s wedding was all anybody could talk about, and it spawned five explosive cliffhangers we’re now left to mull over.

The burning questions are only creating more theories while we wait for Season 7. Where is Charmaine? Will Doc lose the clinic? Will Brady and Brie finally get together?

But it’s not all about Virgin River. Netflix has quietly confirmed Ginny & Georgia Season 3 is only a few months away, while another binge-worthy series you need to catch is a matter of days away.

Sweet Magnolias picks up where Virgin River left off

Of course, we’re talking about Sweet Magnolias Season 4, which drops February 6, 2025. If you haven’t seen the previous three installments, you might be surprised how much it has in common with Virgin River.

It’s set in a fictional small town (check) following a group of best friends as they get through life’s everyday problems (check). There’s plenty of professional and personal drama, almost always resulting in some form of unrequited love (triple check).

Sweet Magnolias is also based on a lengthy book series, this time by Sherryl Woods. At the time Season 4 drops, there will still be 11 books left, which means there’s plenty to invest in.

While one of our main three – Dana Sue – is happily married, Maddie and Helen are currently left on a romantic cliffhanger. Whether either of them gets their Mel and Jack-style happy ever after remains to be seen.

As the Season 4 synopsis reads, “While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones.”

Instead of Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias is set in Serenity, North Carolina. It’s got its own social media page and a whole generation of teens who are whipping up enough drama on their own.

However, Season 4 could be about to change the Sweet Magnolias dynamic for good. Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher posted on Instagram: “I cannot wait for you all to see what we have been up to in Serenity. It’s been a magical season… for reasons I cannot wait to share.”

“This was BY FAR my favorite season… not just for the OMG moments (there are many of them!), but because it was a joy to make. And, in many ways, it feels like we are just getting started.”

The good news is each season is a neat 10 episodes, matching Virgin River Season 6. With only three seasons in the back catalog, it will only take a dedicated binge-watch to be up to speed.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 drops on Netflix on February 6, 2025. In the meantime, catch up with the latest on Virgin River Season 7, The Way Home Season 3, When Calls the Heart Season 12, and Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3.