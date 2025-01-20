Netflix has the perfect K-drama version of Virgin River you’ve definitely missed

What do we do while waiting for Virgin River Season 7? Binge-watch a K-drama with all the same feels – though some fans are claiming it’s “infinitely better.”

To jog your memory, it’s only been a few weeks since Virgin River Season 6 dropped on our screens, after waiting for what felt like an eternity (read: a year) for new episodes to come out. Luckily for us, Season 7 was already greenlit in the months beforehand.

There’s a downside, though. Not only do we have no idea when Season 7 will air, but we don’t even know when it will start filming. In the meantime, we need to look for alternatives.

Thankfully, Netflix has already delivered the goods without us noticing. One K-drama follows all the best beats of a Virgin River storyline, and you can watch it right now.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is “better” K-drama version of Virgin River

Released back in 2021, K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha follows a dentist who moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman intent on helping his neighbors. Sound familiar? Well, some fans think the meat of the story is “better” than Virgin River itself.

One fan posted on Reddit: “My opinion is Hometown Cha Cha Cha is infinitely better than VR. The early episodes definitely have a cheese factor, but the later episodes made me ugly cry in a way Virgin River has never come close to. Great acting, great emotional payoff.”

“Awwww I loved Hometown Cha Cha Cha, but it’s way more superior to V.R lol. That show made me laugh so much and cry like a baby. The acting also way better!” a second agreed.

A third weighed in, “There’s no way you compared a masterpiece like Hometown Cha-Cha to VR… lol take that back right now.”

There is one downside, though. Whereas Virgin River has the longevity of seven seasons, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha only has one. It never got renewed, so after you’ve watched its 16 episodes… that’s your lot.

Nevertheless, it will fill a hole. The drama is essentially a gender-swapped take on Mel’s journey from California, running away from a lifetime of baggage left in the big city. If you’re a fan of Mel and Jack‘s romance, you’re going to be a satisfied customer.

The best news is you can easily find it on the streaming service. You don’t even need a VPN – it’s available in most international territories.

Virgin River and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha are available on Netflix now. You can also catch up with the most anticipated K-movies of 2025, the Virgin River Season 6 recap, and the burning questions Season 7 needs to answer.