Netflix viewers hail “hard to stomach” documentary after JD Vance comment

With JD Vance’s “childless cat ladies” remark going viral, Netflix viewers have been remembering (and warning him against) the beastly brilliance of Don’t F**k With Cats.

The Republican vice presidential nominee made headlines after comments regarding Democrats in 2021 resurfaced, branding them a “bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives.”

Vance, also known from Netflix‘s Hillbilly Elegy, sparked outrage on social media and has since defended his “sarcastic” comment.

However, many have taken to social media to warn him about what happened in the OG true crime documentary on the streaming service, 2019’s Don’t F**k With Cats.

Article continues after ad

“Ever watch the Don’t F**k With Cats documentary? JD Vance might want to watch it. There’s a lesson in there somewhere about why you don’t want to f**k with cats,” one posted on X/Twitter.

“It may be hard to stomach though,” a second weighed in, with a third agreeing: “JD Vance made a monumental mistake. He obviously never saw the internet animal abuser and serial killer documentary Don’t F**k with Cats… he has no idea what cat people can do.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the Netflix doc, a group of amateur sleuths launch a manhunt to find the man behind a grim video of cats being murdered, but things get a lot worse. For viewers who haven’t seen it before, it gets graphic very quickly… so make sure you’re ready to watch it.

“JD Vance didn’t watch the Don’t F**k with Cats documentary and it shows,” another fan agreed.

“Has JD Vance never seen the Netflix series, Don’t F**k With Cats” ???? Wild group to mess with,” a fifth rounded out.

Article continues after ad

Don’t F**k With Cats was one of Netflix’s biggest true crime documentaries ever, leading to other popular hits like Worst Roommate Ever, The Man With 1000 Kids, and American Nightmare.

Check out more new TV shows and TV shows streaming this month.