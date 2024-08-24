Netflix users credit TikTok for saving “fantastic” series from obscurity

The dark comedy series Kevin Can F**k Himself wasn’t seen as a cultural hit until some TikTokers encouraged people to seek it out on Netflix.

Kevin Can F**k Himself is getting a new lease on life three years after its initial premiere thanks to AMC selling its two seasons to Netflix.

Despite being around since 2021, the show saw little success in the mainstream except for a handful of fans who still refer to it as “fantastic” television. That’s all changing thanks to several viral TikTok videos that have been hyping the show up since it came to the streaming service.

“I saw a trailer for this show when it first came out and was disappointed that it was on AMC+,” one Reddit user wrote on the show’s subreddit. “I forgot about this show until I heard about it from TikTok and ran to Netflix and I binged watch the first season in two days.”

Another fan commented, “I’m so glad I decided to watch after seeing a TikTok about it. The concept is so cool, and it’s very interesting to see how insidious emotional abuse can be and how easy it can be to overlook it in the right context.”

Kevin Can F**k Himself follows Allison and Kevin McRoberts, a seemingly normal couple whose life is presented in a multi-camera style sitcom where Kevin gets into a ton of humorous shenanigans with his friends.

However, a sinister element lurks under the surface because when the narrative switches to Allison’s perspective, the plot is shown in a single-camera setup commonly seen in TV dramas.

The show had 16 episodes and officially ended in October 2022. While some fans believed AMC canceled a potential third season, it turns out Kevin Can F**ck Himself was always meant to be a two-season arc.

Murphy’s post-Schitt’s Creek project has finally gotten the recognition its consistent 91% Rotten Tomatoes score indicates that it deserved.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Netflix. After you’re done binging, check out the other new TV shows streaming in August and our guide to the best TV shows of 2024 so far.