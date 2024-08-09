Netflix users “break down” watching gruesome thriller that’s still in top 10 chart

Think you’ve seen every gory movie Netflix has to offer? Think again. Thriller Maharaja has been on its top 10 chart for two months, and it’s still leaving fans traumatized.

2024 has been a fantastic year for horror movies – just look at MaXXXine, In a Violent Nature, and Longlegs – but now Netflix is upping its gory content too.

Iconic franchises like Final Destination are making a comeback, while hidden gems like Creep are lurking on the discover page of the streaming service.

For horror fans who think they’ve rinsed Netflix’s back catalog, squeamish thriller Maharaja begs to differ. The Indian smash hit has been a regular on the platform’s top 10 chart, and fans are feeling frazzled.

“It’s 3am and I just finished watching Maharaja AND I AM SCREAMING!!! It’s been a while since I’ve seen a truly great film and this was definitely one of them!! Damn I now understand the recommendation, this is really a must-watch masterpiece!” one fan tweeted.

A second agreed, “I don’t even know how long I will move on to this movie on Netflix, Maharaja. I almost broke down and cried.”

“Maharaja. Not an easy watching, but still nothing short of brilliant. Perfect weekend movie for me, where I needed to pause, think, play, pause again, think and play again until the end,” a third added.

Intrigued? Maharaja follows a barber who’s seeking vengeance after his home is burgled. He tells police his “lakshmi” has been taken, but they’re unsure if it’s a person or object.

There are plenty of tools in a barber’s that would do damage on their own, and our criminals here bring their own toys to play. As a result, things get gory quickly – think Kill, but nobody’s stuck on a train.

If you’re eager to watch, make sure you’re not caught out. A new movie titled Maharaj is also on the platform, which is a very different vibe (less blood, more courtroom cases). If you make it to the end, there’s a brutal plot twist waiting.

“Bruh earned my respect after that plot twist really wtfffff,” one fan said.

Another fan summed up, “Done watching Maharaja. The plot twist is no joke!!! The lengths he went through for his daughter are unbelievable. One thing that I’m impressed with is the timelines. 10/10.”

Maharaja is available on Netflix now. Check out more new movies streaming this month and the best action movies of all time.