Netflix users blast price hike amid biggest subscriber increase ever

Netflix has raised its prices once again amid a record-breaking subscriber increase and users are far from thrilled about it.

Streaming services are constantly upping prices, the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more asking users to pay more and more each year in order to access their exclusive lineup of movies, TV shows, and other products.

Despite already being the most expensive streaming platform in many markets, Netflix announced on January 21, 2025 that it would be raising prices once again.

“As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix,” the company said in a letter to investors.

This inflation to subscription cost arrived just as Netflix also revealed that the streaming platform saw its biggest increase in users ever this past quarter, with 19 million new accounts created at the end of 2024, bringing the total to over 300 million.

The price increases will impact all tiers of Netflix’s subscription system. Standard memberships will be raised from $15.49 to $17.99, a standard account with ads from $6.99 to $7.99 and lastly, the platform’s premium tier will jump up from $22.99 to $24.99.

The last time Netflix changed its pricing and model system was at the end of 2023 before undergoing a serious crackdown on password sharing throughout most of 2024.

Overall, this marks the eighth price increase in Netflix history. Originally, a Basic Plan ran for as little as $7.99 USD per month. Now, the most costly bundle will run you as much as $24.99 USD.

However, these new price changes will come into effect immediately, so don’t be shocked if you see extra money taken out of your account when your next Netflix bill rolls around.

Users have not shied away from making their feelings known about this new price increase online, taking to social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustrations.

“I’m seriously considering canceling my Netflix subscription these constant price hikes are getting out of hand they would rather increase prices than lose a nickel of profit,” wrote one X user.

Another questioned where their money is even going and highlighted how “all they do is cancel good shows.”

Others even called the platform a “joke” after increasing the price after “reporting a subscription JUMP.”

Netflix attributed the recent success of the platform to the record-breaking Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match that took place in November, 2024. The fight garnered so much attention that it quickly became the most-streamed sporting event of all time.

What’s more, Netflix’s recent acquisition of streaming rights to the WWE’s flagship show Monday Night RAW has also brought in some big numbers for the platform, Squid Game Season 2 also generating plenty of interest as well.