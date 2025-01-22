Netflix unveils new dating show dropping after Single’s Inferno Season 4 ends

If you’re obsessed with Single’s Inferno, we have good news: Season 4 may be coming to an end soon, but Netflix is about to drop a new dating shop to fill its spot.

Netflix has become a formidable force in reality TV, whether it’s dating shows like Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind, grueling challenges in Physical 100 and Outlast, or shows like Chef’s Table and Nailed It.

Single’s Inferno has emerged as one of the streaming platform’s biggest hits. It has a great concept: a group of hopeful singles are left alone on a deserted island in South Korea – known as Inferno. Their goal is to make it to Paradise, a nearby luxury island – but they need to find a match first.

If you just watched Single’s Inferno Season 4 Part 2, you’ll be keenly aware that there aren’t many episodes left (six, to be exact, dropping over the next three weeks). However, there’s another series on the horizon.

Netflix announces Offline Love amid Single’s Inferno success

Get ready for Offline Love, a new Netflix dating show set to premiere on February 18, 2025 – a week after Single’s Inferno Season 4’s finale.

However, unlike Single’s Inferno and some of the streaming service’s other reality shows, this has a much simpler concept: 10 Japanese singles have just 10 days to meet someone, by chance, in Nice, France.

As Netflix explains, “Offline Love offers a fresh take on dating reality shows. 10 men and women embark on a journey to find love in the picturesque city of Nice, without using digital devices.

“But there’s a twist: they only have 10 days to meet and connect. Despite no guarantee of crossing paths, chance meetings and inevitable encounters suggest that they might be destined for love. Will the participants find their soulmates and experience true love?”

The show will be hosted by Kyoko Koizumi and comedy duo Reiwa Rowan, who said: “It felt more like witnessing a grand social experiment rather than a dating show. In a foreign land, they experience the ultimate digital detox, with no complex rules – it’s a series of surprises, realizing how such a lifestyle can transform someone’s feelings.

“Enjoy the beautiful scenery and cuisine of Nice, Kyoko Koizumi’s warm words, and Kemuri-sensei’s beard.”

All 10 episodes of Offline Love will drop on February 18, so you binge the whole series in one go. In the meantime, check out our breakdown of the Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast and find out about the show’s newest swing incident.