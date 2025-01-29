One of Netflix’s most beloved TV shows returns in February 2025 after a long wait

2025 is going to be a huge year for Netflix content, which also means one of its most beloved TV shows is returning to screens after a two-year hiatus.

Whether it’s Squid Game Season 3, Wednesday Season 2, or Stranger Things Season 5, there’s a lot to get excited about on Netflix this year. The streaming service has been teasing what’s to come for months, and it’s felt like forever to wait.

That’s because in most cases, it actually has been forever to wait. We haven’t seen shows like Stranger Things on TV for three years, with the gap between seasons of Squid Game not far behind.

But what about the Netflix originals that don’t have a big marketing budget? It’s good news for one beloved series that’s been gone for two years, as it’s finally coming back for its fourth installment.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 arrives on Netflix next week

Grab your margaritas! Sweet Magnolias Season 4 is coming back to Netflix on February 6, 2025, with 10 new episodes. It’s thought the streamer will be releasing a Netflix Stories game simultaneously.

Netflix

If you haven’t heard of the program before, Sweet Magnolias follows three best friends – Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen – as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Season 4 is set to up the ante as far as drama is concerned. The official synopsis reads, “While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones.”

Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher posted on Instagram after filming: “I cannot wait for you all to see what we have been up to in Serenity. It’s been a magical season… for reasons I cannot wait to share.”

“This was BY FAR my favorite season… not just for the OMG moments (there are many of them!), but because it was a joy to make. And, in many ways, it feels like we are just getting started.”

Each season has 10 episodes, meaning it wouldn’t take too long to catch up if small-town shenanigans are taking your fancy. It’s the perfect antidote for Virgin River fans, who will likely need to wait until the end of the year (at the earliest) for the greenlit Season 7.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 drops on Netflix on February 6, 2025. In the meantime, catch up with the latest on Virgin River Season 7, The Way Home Season 3, When Calls the Heart Season 12, and Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3.