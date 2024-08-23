Netflix true crime series about NFL star’s shocking death infuriates viewers for one reason

Netflix’s juggernaut true crime series Untold lives on – and this time, it’s tackling the NFL. But after watching The Murder of Air McNair, fans have been left frustrated by something missing.

You don’t have to look too far on Netflix to find good new true crime and documentaries to binge. From American Murder to The Man with 1000 Kids, we’ve never been more spoiled for choice.

For sports fans, that’s now being taken up a notch with the release of Untold: The Murder of Air McNair. Iconic NFL quarterback Steve “Air” McNair was murdered in 2009, with the new TV show charting his rise to success on the field alongside his sudden death.

While the series is popular overall, fans had an issue with the latest installment, it ends too abruptly without much resolution.

“Just watched the Untold: The Murder of Air McNair on Netflix and it’s so sad that after accomplishing all of that, his life ended so tragically. I’m kinda confused on who really did it though. Does seem like some lazy investigative work,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second agreed, “Untold: the murder of Air McNair. Things kind of don’t add up as to who killed him. Wild watch.”

“It seemed like it ended abruptly. Seems like there could have been more to talk about,” a third weighed in.

It’s not just fans who have been left slightly disgruntled – even The Guardian urged viewers to “save yourself an hour and just Google it” in its review.

As McNair’s story fits into a bigger true crime documentary structure, it was only given one 58-minute episode, which needs to cover as much as possible.

Some fans suggested the case would have been more effective as a mini-series rather than attached to the Untold brand.

“It was a lot better than I thought it was going to be. Agreed it could’ve been a mini-series,” another added.

However, for long-time NFL fans, reliving McNair’s story proved more emotional than expected. Aged 36, McNair was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds, along with 20-year-old Sahel “Jenni” Kazemi in downtown Nashville in 2009. The police declared the incident a murder-suicide with Kazemi as the perpetrator.

“The Murder of Air McNair documentary is a must-watch… always thought his mistress killed him then killed herself but man idk now after watching,” one user wrote.

