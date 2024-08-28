Netflix’s The Accident has the most ridiculous, hilarious TV scene of the year

Some things just have to be seen to be believed… and then there’s The Accident. The new Netflix series has fans crying where they shouldn’t, thanks to the most ridiculous scene of the year.

When you hear a title like The Accident, you wouldn’t think there’ll be laughs aplenty. But what about when something shouldn’t be funny, but it really is? The new TV show has just hit Netflix, yet it’s already being dragged for one standout scene.

Article continues after ad

The Spanish drama follows the aftermath of a tragic accident, changing the lives of several families for good. Each tries to cope with their grief as best as they can, but it leads to resentment and violence.

However, the tragic accident that kicks everything off is one nobody saw coming. Instead of the typical murder crime scene or car accident, it’s a bunch of kids who fly away on a bouncy castle during a birthday party.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It sounds as ridiculous as it reads – and instead of finding it heartbreaking, viewers have been unable to contain their laughter.

“Just laughed so hard I cried because I just started the second most popular show on Netflix called The Accident and they spend 20 mins building up to the tragic event which is at a kid’s birthday party. It got really windy and a bounce house full of kids flew away,” one viewer posted on X/Twitter.

Article continues after ad

A second agreed “This is a genuinely fantastic parody of disaster movies… god I hope that’s what they were going for,” while a third weighed in, “Oh my God they were playing this at my dentist’s office a few days ago and I was thinking WTF IS THIS?!”

In the scene, a group of terrified kids are screaming for their parents at an incredibly windy birthday party. Despite multiple cuts of the castle clearly staying on the ground – though the young actors do some excellent belly flops for good measure – the parents can only do so much as the bouncy castle whizzes off into the sky.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“LOL! I just watched this yesterday and when this happened I was just thinking, wtf did I just watch,” another fan weighed in.

Amazingly, it’s not even the first show to tackle the same storyline. Fox’s police procedural 9-1-1 also launched a bouncy castle into the sky in Season 1 Episode 3… except there definitely wasn’t a bunch of scared children inside.

According to the University of Georgia, the scene might not be as far-fetched as it looks. Almost 500 people have been injured by wind-related bouncy castle accidents in the last 20 years, with almost exactly the same incident happening in Australia in 2001.

Article continues after ad

“Bounce houses disasters on TV now are like quicksand. On TV when I grew up, it happened all the time,” one fan pointed out, with another summing up, “To all the people pointing out ‘this is a real thing that happens and it’s deadly,’ I don’t think you understand that it’s still objectively funny.”

Article continues after ad

You can see the accident (pun intended) yourself on Netflix, with all episodes of the limited series now on the streaming service.

Article continues after ad

For more Netflix updates, check out Virgin River Season 6, Stranger Things Season 5, and Heartstopper Season 3. You can also catch up with more TV shows streaming this month and the best TV shows of the year.