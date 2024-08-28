“Mad” Netflix series packed with plot twists hailed as one of 2024’s best TV shows

Netflix is known for bringing about some of the most talked-about shows on TV, and its latest addition, The Accident, is no exception.

Some of the streaming service‘s greatest hits are foreign language, so it should be no surprise that this Mexican thriller series is climbing the ranks on the charts.

Having dropped on Netflix on August 21, the TV show has solidified itself as a must-watch, thanks to its high-stakes drama and unbelievable plot twists.

It all kicks off at a child’s birthday party, where a group of families are hit with a tragedy of the worst kind when a bouncy castle filled with children takes off after a gust of wind. After the deaths of three of the children (with one still missing) the show takes a turn into a tense tale of suspicion and becomes a game of blame.

At the time of writing, The Accident has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 33%… but as we well know by now, this isn’t necessarily an indication of how entertaining a show will be. And based on viewer reactions, The Accident is one of the most binge-worthy shows of 2024 so far.

As a matter of fact, the show currently sits in the number two spot of the Top TV Shows on Netflix in the world. Clearly, for better or for worse, fans are enjoying the drama.

“Just laughed so hard I cried because I just started the 2nd most popular show on Netflix called The Accident and they spend 20 mins building up to the tragic event which is that at a kids birthday party it got really windy and a bounce house full of kids flew away,” said one viral X post.

Another wrote: “One of the best series this year is THE ACCIDENT on Netflix. Freaking mad!”

“If y’all haven’t started The Accident on Netflix go runnnn cause holy sh*t the amount of plot twists!! I am left with my jaw wide open deeper into the episodes,” wrote a third.

“I loved The Accident on Netflix. Binge watched in 1 day. My type of chaos,” said another.

The Accident is available to stream on Netflix now.

